PAOLA — Paola High School theatre students will present an encore performance of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. in the Paola High School auditorium.
A donation will be taken at the door for admission, and advance seats are available for $5.
To purchase tickets, visit phsthe8re.booktix.com.
The theatre students are raising funds and practicing in preparation for their trip to the Kansas Thespian Festival, which will take place Jan. 9-11 in Wichita.
The students will be performing “All My Sons” during the state competition. They originally performed the play in October 2019.
