PAOLA — Paola High School theatre students will be performing William Inge’s classic play “Bus Stop” on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20.
Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets are $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at phsthe8re.booktix.com. The show is rated PG-13.
The play is a drama, with a blend of romantic and comedic elements. It is set in a diner about 25 miles west of Kansas City in early March 1955. A bus is halted by a freak snowstorm, and the eight characters have a weather-enforced layover in the diner from about 1 to 5 a.m.
PHS theatre director Leslie Coats said crews have been busy constructing “Grace’s Diner,” which is the setting.
“We brought in a professional scenic painter for a workshop so that she could teach my students how to make faded wallpaper, which is part of the set,” Coats said.
That artist, Bethany Elliott, worked with the students to create a realistic 1950s diner setting.
The play’s cast includes: Rachel Reimer as Elma Duckworth, Tori Kreusch as Grace Hoyland, Dylan George as Will Masters, Emma Haley as Cherie, Nathan Troutman as Dr. Gerald Lyman, Aiden Lakey as Carl, James Earlywine as Virgil Blessing, and Landon Aquino as Bo Decker.
Crew members include: Mitchell Ball on lights, Gus Cook/Gentry Stoecker on props, and Daniel Benton as House Manager.
The Box Office Manager is Ella Rolf, and Box Office staff members are Morghan Benton, Sara Jessip and Jennifer Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.