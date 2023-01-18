230118_mr_phs_theatre_001

WICHITA — Paola High School theatre students have proven once again that their Troupe 66 is one of the best thespian groups in the state.

Director Leslie Coats took 36 students to the Kansas Thespian Festival in Wichita earlier this month. The theatre students performed “Dear America: Letters Home From Vietnam” Saturday, Jan. 7, on the main stage at the Mary Jane Teall Theater inside the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.

