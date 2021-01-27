PAOLA — Paola High School theatre students are preparing for three upcoming performances of the play “Scapino!”
The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28; Friday, Jan. 29; and Saturday, Jan. 30 at the PHS auditorium.
Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students, and they can be purchased online at phsthe8re.booktix.com. All tickets will be $10 at the door. Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing, and masks are required, according to a news release.
“Scapino” is a 1974 play adapted by Jim Dale and Frank Dunlop from “Les Fourberies de Scapin” by Molière. In this adaptation, Molière’s French play is transposed to modern Naples in a British pantomime-style. Here the deceitful valet Scapino contrives to bring his master’s children of two sons and two daughters and their various loves together through all kinds of trickery — despite his master’s own plans for them.
PHS theatre director Leslie Coats said the production is an ambitious one for the cast and crew because the set is enormous.
“We basically raised the entire stage two feet and then built buildings on top of that,” Coat said.
Cast members for the play are: Layne Anderson as Ottavio, Ethan Cerros as Sylvestro, Nathan Troutman as Scapino, Rachel Reimer as Giacinta, Carly Markovich as Argante, Tori Kreusch as Geronte, James Earlywine as Leadro, Jaden Argeropoulos as Carlo, Mimi Oberheide as Zerbinetta, Skylar Markovich as Nurse, Jane Russell as Bag Lady, Dylan George as Head Waiter, and Danny Benton, Levi Ballou, Riley Eidson, Jai Jenkins, Emma Johnson and Aiden Lakey as Wait Staff.
Crew members for the play are: Amber Berrey, Stage Manager; Tabitha Cantrell, Technical Director; Madison Markovich, Assistant Stage Manager; Sydney Cantrell, Lights; Vanessa Berrey, Lights; Mitchell Ball, Lights; Kane Houston, Sound; Emily Weigell, Costumes; Emma Haley, Costumes; Zoie Prothe, Makeup; and Autumn Craig, Props.
