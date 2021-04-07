PAOLA — The famous works of Dr. Seuss will come to life during upcoming performances of the musical “Seussical” put on by the Paola High School theatre department.
Shows are scheduled to take place Friday, April 9; Saturday, April 10; Thursday, April 15; Friday, April 16; and Saturday, April 17. All of the performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Paola High School auditorium.
The theatre department is offering five shows because seating is reduced to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online by going to phsthe8re.booktix.com.
“Seussical” is a musical based on the book by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. Music is by Flaherty, and lyrics are by Ahrens. It was co-conceived by Flaherty, Ahrens and Eric Idle, according to a news release.
The cast includes: Jay Peebles as Boy/JoJo; Dylan George as Cat in the Hat; Ethan Cerros as Horton; James Earlywine as Mr. Mayor; Paige Kreusch as Mrs. Mayor; Emma Haley as Gertrude McFuzz; Autumn Craig as Mazie; Tori Kreusch as Sour Kangaroo; Nathan Troutman as Gen. Schmitz; Mia Garrett, Heather Hudson, Tati Loving-Leeker and Shannera McCoy as Bird Girls and others; Layne Anderson, Landon Aquino, Jackson Craig, Aiden Lakey and Sheldon Martin as Wickershams and others; Carly and Skylar Markovich as Thing 1 and Thing 2; Kiara Howard, Emma Johnson, Rachel Rheimer, Jane Russell and Emily Weigell as Jungle Creatures and others; and Daniel Benton as Grinch.
In addition to the cast, many elements of the show are also designed and handled by students.
Amber Berrey is the stage manager; Tabitha Cantrell handles lighting design; Skylar Markovich, Carly Markovich and Mimi Oberheide handle scenic design; and Jane Russell handles fish design and is the head painter.
