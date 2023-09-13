230913_mr_phs_journalism_01

Pictured is a journalism staff photo previously provided by Paola High School. The students recently earned some top honors from the Kansas Scholastic Press Association for their work on The Panther yearbook and The Reporter newspaper.

 Submitted photo

PAOLA – Paola High School yearbook and newspaper students recently earned some top honors.

Journalism instructor BriAnne Chayer received the National Scholastic Press Association's critiques of both the school yearbook called “The Panther” and the school newspaper called “The Reporter.”

