Pictured is a journalism staff photo previously provided by Paola High School. The students recently earned some top honors from the Kansas Scholastic Press Association for their work on The Panther yearbook and The Reporter newspaper.
PAOLA – Paola High School yearbook and newspaper students recently earned some top honors.
Journalism instructor BriAnne Chayer received the National Scholastic Press Association's critiques of both the school yearbook called “The Panther” and the school newspaper called “The Reporter.”
The Panther yearbook received an honor rating of First Class with marks of distinction in essentials, coverage, and writing and editing.
The judge praised the yearbook in the critique summary.
“The Panther is a strong journalistic yearbook that offers so much for the students of Paola High School,” the judge wrote. “Your coverage and strong theme are what stand out to me.”
The Reporter newspaper also fared well. It received an honor rating of All American, which is the highest rating, with marks of distinction in coverage and content, text, and visuals.
“This publication has a ton of great content in it,” the judge wrote in the critique summary. “The information graphics, the photography and the storytelling on the big spreads all make for an impressive endeavor. The content showed me a clear and full picture of what your school has and does in an impressive and complete way.”
Later, Chayer also learned that The Panther yearbook received the highest rating of All-Kansas from the Kansas Scholastic Press Association, with marks of distinction in all categories.
The 2022-23 staff were led by editors Anna Campa, Hazel Downum, juniors; Natalie Glassel, Lilia Parks, seniors; Ashley Winterscheid and Avery Winterscheid, juniors.
