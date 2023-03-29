PAOLA — The handiwork of Paola High School students and other young craftsmen from regional schools will be featured at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., this week.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is hosting Foundations for the Future Week March 28 through April 1 at Union Station.
During the week, the public will be able to view and bid on playhouses for their backyards through the Parade of Playhouses and vote for their favorite wood and/or metal project during the KC MADE competition inside Science City.
Paola High School was one of six schools to make a children’s playhouse, and each will be featured in Haverty Family Yards outside Science City. All of the playhouses will be auctioned off, except for Paola High School’s, which will be raffled off, according to a news release from the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
Each playhouse has its own personality. Paola High School industrial technology teacher Josh Furnish worked with students in his intro to industrial tech class to build a barn-themed playhouse that features John Deere colors and lights powered by a solar panel.
Basehor-Linwood students built a two-story house playhouse; Independence students built a historic school playhouse; Liberty students built an Alice in Wonderland playhouse; Northland Career Center students built a camper playhouse; and Olathe Advanced Technical Center students built a train playhouse.
“Building a children’s playhouse allows the students to hone their carpentry skills, which until now they have been primarily learning in a classroom setting,” the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City stated in its release. “Proceeds from the auction will benefit Science City to promote STEM learning.”
Furnish said the playhouse project cost about $2,500, but the school only needed to provide about $500 thanks to a $2,000 grant he applied for and received from the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
Paola High School students also are participating in the KC Manufacturing and Design Expo (KC MADE), which is a competition among high school students in construction and manufacturing programs.
Projects were not limited in scope, and students could enter anything from a tiny house to a dining room table. A total of 25 projects will be on display, including two from Paola High School.
PHS sophomore Levi Minden was putting the finishing touches on his homemade kitchen table Monday, March 27, inside the high school’s shop area.
Levi said he chose ambrosia maple wood because it looks nice, and after the competition, the table will be featured prominently inside his family’s kitchen that is being remodeled.
PHS juniors Christian Herman and Tristan Ramsdell made a lift top coffee table in their cabinet making class for the competition. After the event, they plan to sell the piece of furniture.
Other participants in the KC MADE competition include Liberty, Bonner Springs, Shawnee Mission West, Wyandotte and Excelsior Springs Area Career Center.
A panel of industry professionals will judge the projects and determine the award winners based on project quality, skill knowledge and professionalism. Students can win prizes, and program grants will be awarded to the schools of the first-, second- and third-place overall winners in the amounts of $1,000, $750 and $500, according to the release.
The week concludes with a student and industry luncheon Saturday, April 1, at Union Station. Students involved in the projects will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals with the intent of fostering connections that could lead to employment opportunities once they graduate, according to the release.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City stated that the week is designed to promote needed careers in construction.
“The residential construction industry is currently experiencing a labor shortage of epic proportions — there are approximately 300,000 unfilled jobs in the skilled trades nationwide,” the organization stated in its release. “This shortage is causing home prices to increase for potential homeowners. Data shows that for every additional $1,000 in the price of a home, 780 households are priced out of the local market. Through this partnership with Union Station, the KCHBA hopes to increase the number of students choosing careers in the residential construction industry. This will put less pressure on home prices, which will ultimately assist the KC families in achieving the American dream of owning a home.”
