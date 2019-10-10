LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Buffalos will celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 11, when they battle the Girard Trojans.
The king and queen will be crowned during a coronation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday before the start of the home football game at 7 p.m.
A homecoming dance will take place after the game at 11 p.m. in the Prairie View High School cafeteria.
Prairie View High School students will be celebrating homecoming all week long with a different theme each day. There was no school Monday, but Tuesday students were encouraged to wear pajamas, Wednesday students are encouraged to wear neon and glow sticks, Thursday they can wear beach attire and Friday they are all asked to wear Prairie View green and white.
