PAOLA — Members of the state champion Paola Panther Spirit Squad were honored with a special proclamation presented at the Feb. 14 Paola school board meeting.
School board president Amanda Martell read the proclamation honoring the squad members for the milestone achievement, and board members congratulated the team members on the state title.
The Paola Panther Spirit Squad won the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Class 4A state title on Nov. 21, 2021, competing in a field of 16 teams at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
Members of the Paola Panther Spirit Squad state championship team are: Cameron Grandon, Tia Swinton, Taylor White, Jailynn Taylor, Kylee Slyter, Carlie Stallbaumer, Mika Menefee, Reece Browning, McKenna Bueker, CJ Ova, Ziggy Ova, Wilson Wright, Jacie Collier, Brett Hudgeons, Kayle Mahankie, Bailey Gagnebin, Alisea Dillon, Emma Johnson, Lillee Ball and Angelina Blanc. Paola is coached by Regina Hollinger and Hannah Hasselquist.
It was the first year Paola joined its cheerleading squad and dance team into one unit, called the Panther Spirit Squad.
Regina Hollinger was the coach for the Paola Panther cheerleading squad.
Hannah Hasselquist, who recently opened her own dance studio named Reign Studios, was coach for the Paola Panther dance team.
Hollinger and Hasselquist, with the support of the Paola High School administration, decided to combine their forces into one program called the Panther Spirit Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.