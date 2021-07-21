PAOLA — City of Paola and USD 368 officials are working together to finalize a ballot question that would ask voters in November to approve the creation of a joint recreation commission.
The possibility of a joint rec commission in Paola has been discussed for years, but the issue has come to the forefront recently because Paola is considering constructing a new sports complex in Wallace Park.
During a June 1 work session, Paola City Council members directed Paola City Manager Sid Fleming to reach out to Paola Superintendent Matt Meek about the possibility of forming a task force with city and school district representatives to discuss the creation of a joint rec commission.
That task force met recently, and Paola City Councilman Trent Upshaw, who is on the task force, gave an update on the group’s progress during the July 13 Paola City Council meeting.
Upshaw reported there is a consensus to put together wording for a November ballot question to create a joint rec commission between the city and Paola USD 368, although both entities still need to approve resolutions.
Upshaw said the task force is scheduled to meet again July 26 to approve the ballot question wording and create a list of frequently asked questions for residents.
He said the proposal will be a 1-mill levy using the school district’s tax base because it is bigger than the city’s. The mill would generate about $180,000 per year, officials estimated.
The rec commission board would have two members from the city, two from the school district, and one at large. The school district would add it to its budget next July, with funds coming in early 2023, Upshaw said.
Meek said he was at the task force meeting as well, and he confirmed the information reported by Upshaw.
Fleming previously has said that the creation of a rec commission would likely require the city to create at least one staff position to help manage the facilities, schedule tournaments and complete other management-related tasks.
Finalized ballot wording must be submitted to the Miami County Clerk’s Office by Sept. 1 in order for the rec commission question to appear on the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.