QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY-WEA
FOURTH GRADE
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means more than just presents. It means giving thanks, celebrating Jesus’ birth and how he started to save us. St. Nicholas and Santa are a part in Christmas too, but there is much more to focus on as well. We sing for joy and give love and count down to Christmas, make decorations and get a tree with lights and a star. Christmas is a merry time of year. I really think that Christmas means how Jesus started to save our lives and giving me and all of us a blessing.
Addison
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. When I wake up, I see a gift on the floor at my door way. My parents normally will let me open it at breakfast. It will normally be a prayer card or a gift card but Christmas means more than presents. It means how my parents love me by giving me presents. We would normally make fantastic gifts for our parents, so we can love them as well.
Andy
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is a time to give thanks, give gifts, and spend time with your family. We should not only think about receiving gifts, but also giving them.
Kaiden
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means being thankful for everything I have. To me, it means saying happy birthday to Jesus. It means having cookies with my family. It means waiting for St. Nicholas. It means having fun with the people I love, and opening presents with them. Christmas is fantastic!
Lilly
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to go to your grandma’s and spend time with each other. Not cookies, not presents, not goodies. It is to be thankful for everything. You could spend time with your family and I will say a little about presents too. I do not just focus on just gifts.
Dawson
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means family and joy and waking up super early and running very fast down the stairs yelling, “Christmas!” So everybody wakes up, which doesn’t really work, but I still try. So they get up before everybody gets here. Christmas isn’t about presents and toys. It’s about sepnding time with family, spending time with my cousins and family is my favorit part of Christmas, especially when all of my family come over for breakfast. We say grace and pray to Jesus and his father which I love doing.
Delila
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my Nana, Papa Woody, GG, Papa, Sister, and Mom and Dad. And eat breakfast at my grandparents’. Then, at dinner, I go to my other grandparents.
Mason
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that I get presents and also get to see my family. Christmas is very fun when you get presents from St. Nicholas, but it also means something else, Jesus’ birth. Jesus is the start of Christmas. He loves all of us and wants us to spread Christmas cheer. The Christmas tree is very beautiful when it glows. It is like Jesus is the tree. Being thankful is good. One thing you can be thankful for is Jesus. Being loving is very important. You can love everyone and Jesus. Christmas means something special, love and Jesus.
Emma
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means Jesus will be born into the world. A fantastic way to get together with family is at Christmas. On Christmas, I always thank St. Nicholas for all the gifts he gives us. One way we can be nice to Santa is give him cookies. If I get clothes, I can give my old ones to the poor. We should love one another and be thankful for all of our gifts.
Caytlin Herigon
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas is a time for your family and friends to get together and eat a big meal and have fun. Sometimes you don’t get any presents for Christmas, and you are mad or sad or even sad mad, but you can change your face when you are sad mad by having fun with your family and be grateful. Christmas is all about family and Jesus and having fun, and that is what I do for Christmas. I open presents and have fun with family and friends.
Kinley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means getting together not only for presents, but for thanks and love. I feel that Christmas is about thanks and giving. I believe in St. Nicholas, I like him in a way not only for giving me presents, but for giving to everyone. I like to give but, I can’t give to everyone, so I’m glad he can.
Layla
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that I get to spend time with my family and we get presents. You may put cookies out and some milk for Saint Nicholas.
Angie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot of stuff to me. It is fun and you can have a great time with your family and open presents. I am so thankful that we have Christmas in our lives. And we can give cookies and milk to Santa for the gifts that he gave us. I am so happy that we have Christmas.
Sylas
What does Christmas mean to you?
For me, Christmas means to be thankful for what God gives us. It also means to give to people who need it, and to gather your family and celebrate Christmas. On Christmas, you should pray to St. Nicholas and all the other Saints.
Bristol
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is Santa Claus and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. It’s Jesus’ birthday. And about my family spreading gifts and jokes and telling stories. I am so thankful for Christmas.
CJ
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me that St. Nicholas will be a good Santa this year and every year. I hope I get a lot of Christmas presents and a lot of toys. I hope I’m not on the naughty list and on the good list. I hope this is a good Christmas. I hope I do a good job on being on the good list.
Dylan
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me, it’s not just a bore, I believe there is quite more, it’s when Christ is born. There are Christmas trees. And holidays. There’s cookies. And there’s memories. There’s so much to explore!
Aiden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.