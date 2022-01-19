PAOLA — Paola school board members know it’s been a difficult couple of years for educators, and they are hoping their recently approved retention pay will help keep the district’s quality staff members from leaving.
The school board members approved the retention pay during their Jan. 10 meeting.
Superintendent Matt Meek said school district staff members who finish out the school year will receive a $50 per month payment that will be payable in June.
The eligible 10-month employment period will be August 2021 to May 2022, with a maximum payment of $500 for an employee who was employed with the district for all 10 months. Employees who started in the middle of the school year and finish it out will receive payment for the months they were with the district.
Meek said the payment is a way to reward staff members for their hard work, but also to try and lessen the turnover that has become a problem, especially since the pandemic began.
“Yes it’s a thank you, but it’s also to incentivize someone to continue,” Meek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.