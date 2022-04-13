PAOLA — The Miami County Campus of Fort Scott Community College (FSCC) is inviting community members to attend a reverse career fair Monday, April 18.
Unlike a typical career fair, in which employers set up displays and job seekers attend looking for a position, this reverse career fair will flip the table. Job seekers will create displays and presentations that showcase their talents, and employers will have the opportunity to circulate among the booths and introduce themselves to the job seekers whose skills and abilities meet their needs, according to a news release.
Career and technical students who have been studying criminal justice, welding, and Allied Health will be presenting their knowledge and skills acquired while attending FSCC the past year, according to the release.
The event will begin with coffee and introduction from 8:50 to 9 a.m., followed by criminal justice from 9 to 9:30 a.m., welding from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and Allied Health/C.N.A. from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The Miami County campus is located at 501 S. Hospital Drive, Suite 300, in Paola.
