ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
MS. WARNER’S CLASS
Dear Santa, I have been naughty and nice. My mom really wants new shoes on Christmas. So I hope you get her some and I want to have a dog for Christmas. My sister named Jojo wants new tennis shoes.
Love, Aaliyah Groves
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a PS5 and a iPhone 12 and a Mario Legos set and Avengers Stormbreaker Axe and Rubles Hammer Ironman Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Infinity Gaunlet and Ironman helmet. And Star Wars Legos sets and a piano and a 5G phone.
Love, Paxton Tripp
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Clause and the reindeer. Dear Santa, I have been a little naughty this year. Dear Santa, for Christmas I want brite nail polish and I book that 100 pages of stikers. Thank you!
Love, Riley Sattler
Dear Santa, I’ve been wondering what the northpole looks like. Here’s some things I want I want a waterproof speaker and a makeup kit and a phone and and what I really want is a Reborn baby.
Love, Layla Cameron
Dear Santa, How are you and rudolph? Have you guys and Mrs. Clause been working on Christmas yet. This is my toys omg doll and all the dog man’s books and ausidoodle it is a real dog that can eat real food and a panda bed set to and a panda poster and thas it.
Love, Jalynne Robison
Dear Santa, How big is your sleigh? What are you doing at the north pole? What is your favorite food? I want a PS5. I want football pads and a helmet. I want a scooter. How tall are you? I want a wildcat barstool for my brother Riley. I want a Tyreek Hill jersey.
Love, Rayden Barker
Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Clause? I have been nice. Can I have a toy flying fox? Can I have a real dog? Can I have one reindeer? Can I have a wish? Can I have a pet fox? Can I have a pet hamster? To the North Pole and to Mrs. Clause and Santa Clause!
Love, Lilly Reithmayr
Dear Santa, You are the best santa in the world and I think that I should be nicer next time and santa please can I have a baby fluffy cat and can I please have a apple watch please santa?
Love, Sari Brothers
Dear Santa, How are you, Mrs. Clause and Rudolph doing? In case you did not watch me this year, I was naughty at home and sometimes at school and I’m nice at school. I love Christmas. Please don’t cancel Christmas because of coved-19. I promas I would be nicer next year. My Christmas list is in my calander. (that was info)
Love, Alyssa Hays
Dear Santa, How are you at the North Pole are you having a good time with Rudolph and his friends? So if your having fun you can play to after work? Can I please have a toy reindeer for Christmas?
Love, Channing Lofton
Dear Santa, How’s Rudolph doing I hope he’s doing good. Santa Clause I like the raindeer. For Christmas I want a golf set, dino set and army guys.
Love, Preston Sanders
Dear Santa, How are you and your reindeer? I’v been a little naughty but I’v also been nice. For Christmas I want a 5G phone, a pellet gun, real cable TV, a BB gun and a gunball machine and don’t forget LEGOS! Please and thank you.
Love, Austin Treese
Dear Santa, Thank you for the wonderful toys you have been giving me! I want a Lego Star War Millennium Falcon space ship please! How is the North Pole going? How is Miss Clause?
Love, Reiker Polley
Dear Santa, How are you Santa and Mrs. Clause? For Christmas I wode like a guitar and a toy bunny Santa Clause.
Love, Kaylee Maxwell
Dear Santa, How’s the reindeer and Mrs. Clause? I want among us plushies. And a Lego Mario set. I want a Liugi costume. I want a Mario costum. I want a Blue toad costume. I want a Yellow toad costume. I want a Tobi robot smart watch.
Love, Nash Oram
Dear Santa, What do you do in the summer? Can I please now? But can I have a Nintendo Switsh please? With Fortnite on it please.
Love, Oliver Smith
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer. I have been nice. I really want all my family there the day before or after Christmas. I want a scooter. And my mom has been nice. Bring her something. I hope your doing good. Oh one more thing what do you dodring
Love, Jurnee Looney
MRS. STEPHENS’ CLASS
Dear Santa, How do you fit all those presents in your slay? Iv’e been good iv’e throne my cans in the resikel ben, iv’e took care of my puppy and my sister. I want a playstation, minecraft figur and lego ploice station.
Love, Braxton Carpenter
Dear Santa, Why do you drink milk that has been sitting out for so long? I have been a good girl this year Santa. For Christmas I want a Hatchamal pixe crystal flyer. a outfit for me and my Ag doll. a outfit for me and baby please. I can’t wate to see the presins under the Christmas tree.
Love, Bayleigh Bryant
Dear Santa, The crona has been hard this year but I have gotten to play with my family a lot so im not complaning. We like to play Hocky. Do you and the elfs play Hocky at the North Pole? For Christmas I was hoping you could help everyone that has a hard time by giving them my extra toys I can give you. I also want my baby brother to get a new frind. Then I would just want a Beyblade pleas.
Love, Maverick Sybesma God bless you!
Dear Santa, How do you get from place to place? I have been good this year. I want a four wheeler and a toy tesla please.
Love, Lucas Alcorn
Dear Santa, Do you eat jolly ranchers? I have been good these year. I want a huverbord and a gocart.
Love, Brian Zammit
Mrs. McCOMBS’ CLASS
Dear Santa, Do you give presents to nice people? Do you elfs wrap presents? Does elfs make toys? Does Santa give presents? Do people get presents? Do people get special things? Do mommy’s and daddy’s get special things?
Love, Brighton Adams
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been gudish. I want a play hows. I want my hows to be dun and I want a cindos shish.
Love, Grayson Whitley
Dear Santa, How many eleves are there? I have been ok. I want two phones and a huverbord.
Love, Walker Sewell
Dear Santa, What have you been feeding Rudolph? I have been good because I been my room so mach! I want a diruree book and a cat and a stamp that is you.
Love, Scarlett Frawley
Dear Santa, How are your elves doing. I have been plite and difficult. My mom and dad have been yelling at me because I have ben runing in the house not listning to my mom and dad. Can I have a stuf anmol bar and a scapebord?
Love, Charlie Blue
Dear Santa, What have you been eating? I have been good because I’m quiet. I want a fiend toy I want brootes the barber beafcake and a drum set.
Love, Race Cutshaw
Dear Santa, What have you been doing? I have been good because I have been good to my mom and dad. I want lagos, LoLs and barbes.
Love, Maci Hess
Dear Santa, What do you feed Rudolph? What do your feed the elves? I have been good at school I have been good at home. I what a Nrefgun, some gum, ana bike, huverbord, hid phone.
Love, Xavier Scott
Dear Santa, How many elves do you have! I have been good. I want all dog man books and wite Fox book and sime.
Love, Yudith Martin
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? I have been ok. Can I have a Squosh. I want to have a phone and a toy puppy.
Love, Avery Christen
Dear Santa, How does Rudolphs nose glowe and how do you feed Rudolphs? I have been good. I have to help Mom and Dad. I want a toye.
Love, May Kerfes
Dear Santa, How does Rudolph fly. I have been kind of good. Would you bring me a ps5 and I want a phone and a hubar bard. thack you.
Love, Liam Tigner
Dear Santa, How have the elves been? I wish nothing more then a electrec car uther then that you pick. I have been good I ges. I acshwuly have one more thing, snow, snow, snow, snow!
Love, Grace Ann Proctor
Dear Santa, When do you stop making the toys? I have been good because I help my grandma and grandpa and mom and dad. All i want is a barbe doll hous for my sis.
Love, Hadassah Ramsey
Dear Santa, How are your elves doing? I have been good becase I have lisen to my mom and dad. Can you asck your elves to make me a ipod and huver bike and a lechrik bike?
Love, Chase Cline
Dear Santa, How many toys jinx make? Does Rudolphs nose glow in the day? How have the elves been? Can I have a gume? I have bee cindu good. Can I have a stoft animals and a good crismis.
Love, Xander Allen
Dear Santa, How do you get arond the world in one night? I’ve been in between because i got in trouble once or twice. Can you please bring me a rc bat man car? Can you please bring me a hover bord? And can you please bring me a big tedy bear?
Love, Jackson Heinrich
Dear Santa, How are you going around the earth? I have been good and bad. I want a VR hasat.
Love, Corbin Ross
MRS. CHASE’S CLASS
Dear Santa, How is the North Pole going? I have been good this year. I want a new sweat shirt, Basckball hope, a drit bike, a new game, a new skin in a video game.
Love, Jax Anthony
Dear Santa, I have been pretty good. What do raindeer eat? I have heard they eat candy canes. I want so RC Cars, a drone, and war toys.
Love, Colston J. Battle
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Can I have huverbord and a tablit, no internet? haw has ben Doner and Praser, Comit?
Love, Collin Cannon
Dear Santa, I have been trying my best this year I also make mistakes. Are you doing okay? I relly hope your raindeer are doing okay? becaus I want you to come. I want an Art Studio down stars. Ech a scetch and a lot of toys.
Love, Lydia Hathaway
Dear Santa, Have I been a good boy this school year mr santa? I an smart and strong. I want pokemon card 20 pacets. I want hot weels 20 pacets.
Love, Liam Jones
Dear Santa, I have been good. How have you been? I want a play hors please and toy dog please. How is your wife? How cold does it get in the North Pole?
Love, Fynn Jones
Dear Santa, I really want the new PS5. I have been good this year. I wont toy dinsors. I really wont a new puppy. How has rudof been?
Love, Wesley LaBrie
Dear Santa, I want a ukulaley. The seckend thing I want is a robot rabbit. The thrd thing I want is a grasing pen for my rabbet’s. I’m going to try my best this Chrismas this year.
Love, Bridget Little
Dear Santa, I have been good and how is Rudof? I want a baby gratshark and tiger.
Love, Dallas Mossinghoff
Dear Santa, How is Roodof? I have been a good boy. I whant a batree pawrd cwab and a nooln skeodr.
Love, Wyatt Sattler
Dear Santa, I love you!!! How has roodoff been? Can I have a huvrbord and can I have a scatboorde for christmas?
Love, Cash Sewell
Dear Santa, I have been good I think. I hope you are good too. I want a hoverboard, traireatum, and hercleas beetle. Dous bieilemensens make Rodofs nose glow?
Love, Blake Stanley
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. How do you deliver all those presents? I like your outfit. For Christmas I would like Lols remix box, makeup, earings, & a hoverbord.
Love, Audrey Stewart
Dear Santa, I have been very nice this year. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list? Can I have a playstashol, a stack of book, a scatbord, and a scats?
Love, Bobby Stewart
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. How are you? I want a bunch of lageas, a high bed, and an xbox.
Love, Teyah T. Toms
Dear Santa, How do you get around the world in one night? For Christmas I want a fit bit and a twenty-two incht bike weel.
Love, Auggie Vance
Dear Santa, I have ben good this year for christmas I want a hover bord and some mareo lego sets and all the apex skins how are the rain deer?
Love, Gavin Walsh
MS. GRIFFIN’S CLASS
Dear Santa, I have been nice. How are the randeer going? This is for Finn, I wood like a bonearo. For christmas I am wonting a lego boat. I wood like Ipad and mega spy kit. Press start. 5 rock clecshen.
Love, Finn Null
Dear Santa, How has your dear been this year? This year for Christmas, I want a LOL, some slime, and an Apple phone. Can you get a Hotweal track for my brother because it is omost his brithday and can you please do it? Have a Meery Christmas.
Love, Catheryne Rodriguez
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I have a question what are the elfs names? What I want for Christmas is a lol omg doll, air pod and a Harry Poter book for my mom. She likes books. If there are new elfs, can you name one Zoey?
Love, Zoey Sanchez
Dear Santa, How have you been? How do you get from hows to hows? I want some macup bruchis and about 9 bucits and I been good. My brothers are OK i gess. And for my mom I want her to get a lova lamp.
Love, Hadlee Germer
Dear Santa, I think I have been good and not good. How have you and Ms. Clause been this year? I would like a lava lamp. My sister would like a rainbow quilt. My mom would love a braclit that says love on it. And my dad would like a pear of mud gloves. And have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Aneisa Werkowitch
Dear Santa, How have you been? Do you really live on the Noth Pole? I want a Ninetendo Swich, Aple wach, and a big dinosor for my brothr.
Love, Judah Riley
Dear Santa, I have been good. How id Rodof? I would like a Steve and crrepr plushe for Chrismas. For Evan he shoud have a tablit.
Love, Cooper Wiley
Dear Santa, I want lego sets, spy gagets, and a bunch of pokemon cards plese and thank you. Also, I’ve been good this year, and how do you make so many presents? I also want a speshl puzzl for my grandma and me.
Love, Landon Niebaum
Dear Santa, I have ben good but bad. Are you red? I want leadgind of Zeald breth of the wild #2. A ligh up watr bottle, and money so I can get my mom and dad a present.
Love, Eli Sheafer
Dear Santa, How have you been, pretty good? How have your randeer ben the year so far? Can you get me a nintidowe, cat, iphone11? Can you get my mom something that she will like ples sens she has ben a good mom all year Santa. Ples Santa.
Love, Jett Lohse
Dear Santa, How have you been this year? I know because of cronue you can’t deliver so many presents this year, so I just two presents. I want slime and an o.m.g. doll and a book for my uncll for Christmas.
Love, Ava Musick
Dear Santa, I have been kind of good. What is it like in the Northpole? Can I have a toy ninetendo swish? Can I have a toy dinosayro? Can I have a toy phone for somewun els? See you nest year by Gavin Ulm.
Love, Gavin Ulm
Dear Santa, This year I’ve been good and this year I want 4 things. A raser scooter for me. A fast car for my dad. A iphon pro max for my mom, and a pant ball gun for brother. I hope you have been good Santa.
Love, Ryker Rudkin
Dear Santa, How have youd een? How has snowflak been? Can I have a doll haws and a few dolls. Can you giv maddy a toy? Can you giv my Dady sumthing nise? Can you giv my momy 1,000 bux?
Love, Anastasia Mick
Dear Santa, I have been rile good this yeay. I’m wishing for my brothers. My brother Justin wood like a intindo swich. And my mom and dad need a brake. My uthr brother wood like a lot of bears. My sister wood like noow binks.
Love, Anthony Juarez
Dear Santa, I have ben good. How is Misisclos? I want books and an Ipad for my brother and he mite want a robot snake.
Love, Alyssa Novak
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. How is miss closs? I what my mom to not work hard, and I want the Nintendo swich. Meery Chrismas Santa.
Love, Amelia Smith
MRS. HERDER’S CLASS
Dear Santa, How are your reindeer doing Santa? How are you doing Santa and how is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been doing my best job. Can I have a puppy, please? And a hoverboard please and an quadragon please and thank you.
Love, Lauren Brotherton
Dear Santa, How are you, Mrs. Claus, and your reindeer? I’ve been as good as possible this year. I would like a hoverboard, worlds biggest gummy bear, and chamelion. Please! Thanks! Merry Christmas!
Love, Emma Burkhead
Dear Santa, How are the deer? I have been good. I would please like a ghost rider costume. I’d please like two v-buck gift cards. I’d also like a pear of wheelies thank you.
Love, Gabriel Claibourn
Dear Santa, Do you like chocolate chip cookies? I have been good this year or I have tried to be. But I want a LoL doll and a friendship bracelet kit and a Camea please. And thank you!
Love, Lillie Clausen
Dear Santa, My question is why do you not take an airplane? I know your expectation is for me to be great but I have been good most of the time. Can I please have a roumote contrould toy car? Please and thank you Santa.
Love, Paisley Cote
Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus and how are you? I been good this year. I want a ps4 and a nintendo swich and a drone and game of life and a Lego set and a xbox 360 and a xbox onex and a phone and a ps5.
Love, Landon Mark Crooks
Dear Santa, How are you? I thenk I’ve been good. I want a bracelet making kit. And a big shlike poeny kit and a reinder stuft animal pleas.
Love, Ivy Dischinger
Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Santa? I have been goodish bad. Dear Santa I want real dirt bike, real vr headset, and lego set pleas.
Love, Roland Forster
Dear Santa, Is Rudolph The rednose reindeer good? I have been ok. Can I pleas have a camera please and can I have a new bike?
Love, Eva Golladay
Dear Santa, Do you like chocolate chip cookies? I have been good. I want a Jurrasic park lego set please.
Love, Aiden Harris
Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? I have been good. Please can I have a big Barbie and can I please have a toy moveing koala? Can I please have pichrs for my camra?
Love, Deborah Klotz
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? I havn’t been at my Best. I want a model of the Hmsrod a lego Lusitania and a mode of the Apollo 1.
Love, Dane Mason Lee
Dear Santa, Is Rudolph your faveret raindeer? Can I pleas have tree presents, pleas? I have been good this year. Can I please have a real life pupy please? Can I have Barbie close and Barbie dalls, and batteries for my polaroid camera?
Love, Lillyan Lucas
Dear Santa, How are the elves? How are the reindeer? I would like a stuff scooter. I would like a Vikings autograph. I would like a bible. How have you been? What is it like at the northpole? How is Mrs. Closs? How is Rudolph doing? What is it like when you are in the sleigh? Is it cold where you live?
Love, Johnny Rankin
Dear Santa, What reindeer do you like the most? Santa I have been good this year. I want a big gumball machine, real puppy, and a locker please, Santa. Please, Santa!
Love, Dallas Schnelle
Dear Santa, Why do you eat cookies? I’ve been good. I want a puppy and a warboat please. Hey can you say hi to Mrs. Claus for me? Please.
Love, Jackson Dean Wallace
Dear Santa, Santa is it true that a fox, dog, and a reindeer help you on Christmas? How are Mrs. Claus and your reindeer? I think I have been good. Can I please have a gymnastic ribbon and Elf on the shelf? Can I please have a real live bird parrot?
Love, Kendall Weichens
Dear Santa, How have the reindeer been doing? Dear Santa Iv’e been very very good this year. Dear Santa can I please have a x-box 1 and madden 21 please?
Love, Liam Worthington
