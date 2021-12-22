ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
MS. GRIFFIN’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I love you Santa. Hey Santa can i have a toy for me. Santa can i have a barn horse? A breyer barn mireeckareschriset you. Can I hav a toy for my sires? A big toy.
Love, Izzy
Dear Santa,
Can you speak Spanish? I been ok and sometimes good. I want a Nintendo switch. I want Kass to have a Nintendo switch. Bye and have a good Christmas to you!
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you? Ear you good? My mom is sad can you giv her a baby yoda. And a corgi puppy and food for it to ate can you get a blak and wite dog? I love you.
Love, Freya
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, My name is Josie. When does the elf come to the house? I am 7 years old. I want a lego house. I want my sister Brinley to get a lego set. Bye Bye Santa.
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
Hiy Santa. War is my elf. I have been rileey good. I want Miney Brane. I want my mom to have a cofey mug. Thake couw.
Love, Kaedynce
Dear Santa,
Hi. How is sparky the elf? I have been doing good in school! What I whold relly whnt for Christmas is a gas oof road gokart maybe if is ok with my parits. Something I whold relly want for my mom is less stress from my grandma pleeese! Happy hlidays by.
Love, Kellanz
Dear Santa,
Helo Santa What do your deer eat? I lik hot pink. Can I have dog man book? I want papers for sychey. Merry Christmas!
Love, Raegan
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa What are the elfs doing? I want to work on not fighting with my sister. I want an engineering kit for Christmis, and a puppy please for me and my sister. Bye santa.
Love, Sydney
Dear Santa, Hi Santa. I love you. How many elfs do you have? I am good at legos, a modesicle or forwellr. I wot a cmpuer mug of my mom. Thank you Santa.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
Hi. Merry Chrisms. For my family can I get a dishwasher please? Can I get a big stuff + animal wolf please? And a fidget pack also a spy bot please. What do you want for Chrisms Santa? I have been good. I love you Santa. Thank you Santa.
Love, Layton N.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you deliver perents in time? I have a brother, dog and tiwn sitister I really want a pet breaded dragon, another puppy a frenchy. Pleace get my brother a lego set Good bye! Merry Christims too!
Love, Arden
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. I am Claire. Is Radolph wreie? I condou bin good. I want a LOL doll and a new bike. I want to gev my siter a new goldin mikefone. Merey Chrismis!
Love, Claire
Dear Santa,
HI Santa. How have you bin Santa? I have bin good. I wunt a Hvrbord. I wunt my brother to have a Basra Arship. Bie Santa.
Love, Riordan
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, What do your reindeer eat? I’m being good this year like always. I want a jumbo pop it. I want everyone to have a good Christmas. Have a good day Santa.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
I love your hand rileing. I love you Santa. Can you pleas give me a ATAp Walker. And other Star Wars legos sets. I want my frinds to have a great Chrisms, and I hope you have a great Chrisms too!
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa? I have been good. I want a fidget and books. My mom wants flowers. I have a little sister and big brother. My brother wants Legos. My sister want a stuff animals. My Grandam wants flowers. My favorite food is tacos and pizza. I love you Santa. Thank you Santa for reading my ledr.
Love, Kaya
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. Is Roodoff reel? Can I have a giant teddy bear with a giant karit. Can you ples bring new flowrs for my momy. Thanke you.
Love, Kash
Dear Santa,
How is Ruoodof? I wont to giv my sistr a hors barn. I want a lego transfomr. Mare Krismis
Love, Wesley
MRS. VANKEULEN’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I wunt a Barby camper a nwe Barby Drem Hawse. I want my mom and dad to love me so much.
Love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
I want to have a bird. I asowe want it for my dad a little tool box. I am Cooper. I asowe have a lot myo stuf in my mine. Do you et two coces win you see no one. I asowe waunt a sot gun.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
I want a plant it would be toocen good car of it wold be a cactice and you can give me wat ever ok. For my mom I want a brit light. Santa do you have majick? I am growing up sow pls not little kid stuf for Crismas!
Love, Gabriella
Dear Santa,
I awes wintid a sled. Because myn is brocin saw I wunt a prpol noe. Ouw I wunto give my gramole a cristms mug. But I didet have time to saw can you do it. Santa my mom side thit I can have a pupy Santa I wunt it to be nice and fun ples.
Love, Madalyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a gifd from my stepsister and happy new year. I want my mom and dad to have a lovely Christmas with me. Do you live in the Nouth pr or the south pr? I’m becoming a scientist it’s a sad wesing why I want to be a scientist. I want to help people like my grandpa.
Love, Annabel
Dear Santa,
I wunt a Pelo pet and hedphos. I wunt my sistr to have a Pelo hous. Thak you Santa. I like blue. Whut is you fafrit clolr.
Love, Harlie
Dear Santa,
I’m really good at soccer and I’m really good at running. Is rudof real santa. I want to give somebody something so I want to give my mom something I want to give her a new house that has 3 rooms and painted cheifs colors. I want tranceformers.
Love, Chandler
Dear Santa,
I want a baby elf for my elf holy. 1 thing I want for my sistzr is kindnis. Can I see you. 1 thing aoubt me is I love scool!
Love, Baylee
Dear Santa,
I want for my brother is a eltrik scooter. Then for my mom I want a nekelis for her and for my dad I want tools and for my sister a mote cuntrle dog and for me I want a merball set. Do you have Miss Clous?
Love, Alaire
Dear Santa,
I want a alectreck scooter and my brother Jack to have fun with his frens. I like fishing and my best frends are Liam Cooper and Cruz and William.
Love, Hank
Dear Santa,
I wunt a cool hot wheel track and another cool hot wheel track for my littlel broter. How do you survive in the north pole. I like basketball.
Love, William
Dear Santa,
Santa can I haf a go krt and for my mom dad brother can you give new car. Can I haf a phone? I like sowe.
Love, Kam
Dear Santa,
I want for Crismis is a rambowe niye dolls and I want a lot of thim. I wish I can git you sumtheeing for crismis. I want a popit phone case. I want to git my best frinds baby sistr a new toy. Do the elfs git you presins for crismis? Thank you for the thans you do for us.
Love, Isia
Dear Santa,
I want a huge popet. And I am so excited for Christmas! And I want a real dog that’s a hound dog. And I hope everyone is happy on Christmas Eve. And what does it look like in the north pole. And I want Hotwheels. And I want a marble set. And I want more under armer clothes. Christmas is so fun!
Love, Cruz
Dear Santa,
I want Nerf Legends for my swich for Chrismis. I want to give my sisters some books I bet they would love a dorks direry. Whats it like in the north pool? Is it freesing there or just cold? Im fun and funny. I want a swich prop controller and + wilight princess for my wii or an geni.
Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
I want for Ckrisma is a toy goat, a toy sand cat and toy Chinese dragon. For friend jayiyn I want a note that says I want to see you on thanks giving can that happen? Do you think that can happeb>
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I want a hamster, a dog, I want my sister to have a barbie camper because that’s what she wants for chrismis. I want a new a backboard for a basket ball hoop at home. I been nice kind.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I want a bemex. I like cars. I like uhr people. I wut a skatebyod. I wut a bike bxod. How you make tyos.
Love, Liam
MRS. STEPHENS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
Hao are you? At school I’m good. I want a dog bone for Coco. I want a nentindo swich and Swedish fish and popits.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
How do you get toys to all the houses? I like to play with toys and play out side. And I want to give a gift to my mom so she want a candel. And I want a huvurbord, barbees, play kitchen and books.
Love, Haidyn
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have ben good lately. I want to get Lewis a model tracter with a plow. I want a model big bud with a coletuvater, chisel plow, and a seeder.
Love, JD
Dear Santa, How did rodof get a shine nose? Dear Santa I like sports. Dear Santa I would like to give my sister Ashen switshrit that has a prignet snow ball puppy on a walk. Dear Santa I want a indoor basketbll goal.
Love, Beckett
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I like pockemon. A dog houe for Baley. Can I have 3 rainbow books of pockemon. Pockemon 3 ex books of pockemon 3 v books of pockemon and 3 Vmax books of pockemon.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
Howe do you fly? I want my dad to have a smoker. I want a geko. Hav I like you. Santa is the best.
Love, Wyatt P.
Dear Santa,
Do you really feed the raindeer cookies to fly or a caler with bells? Or something else? I like to bake. I would like for my brother a stof animl Chariley dog and something for miles. I would like a simore squoushey.
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
Do you have evrething in the wold? I can ride my bike reley fast. I wunt a xbox, a controlr, a hedset and a nintindowe switch. Please get me that stuf.
Love, Nelson
Dear Santa, Can Santa fly? I am good. My mom would want a reng. I would want to brby stufys.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
How do you get around the world so fast? I love Christmas. A gift for my dad he wants a new sweter. I want a big toy train.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
Can you take me on your slay? I love playing at the park. I love baby dols and my bruther. My mom wons a robot that cleans. I will wot a baby ulive.
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Also Ive ben having fun! And for my dad can you get him a hunting supplies? And I want a punching bag, pokemon card and fornite!
Love, Lewis
Dear Santa,
What is the north pole like? I am tall. My brother wants a new bike. I wold like a doom buggy, a bike, a skuter and a bull snake.
Love, Ebynn
Dear Santa,
Have you ever had 7 or 6 rander before? I love the colr red and I like lafing. My bruther wants more cars at Christmas. I want a toy borbe dol and a puppe dog and a barbe bowt.
Love, Tegan
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toy or do you get them? I love you and your toys. Can you please get my mom a stres ball or something else that helps with stress. For Christmas can I have more figets that I don’t have, a lot of slime too please.
Love, Mila
Dear Santa,
What is your faverit food? I love football. My dad would like a cleaned house. I want the rarest pokemon on earth and 200 more super rare pokemon. Claw machine, mini RZR, laptop and a Christmas book.
Love, Meyer
Dear Santa,
How big are you? I am seven years old. For Christmas my family needs a house. Can we have a house? I want a makeup set hach amuls and a doll please.
Love, Maisy
Dear Santa,
How is it in the north-pole? Are the raindeer doing good? At home I have a dog named Ash, two hamstrs and 33 chicins. For Christmas I want to giv my mom and Dad a noo grll. For Christmas I want aros, a noo target for my aros, star-wars lago set, and a molcintrd car.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
Are your elves doing okay? I love baskitball. I want my mom to get more flower books. I want some more LEGO sets, make up, todry and popits.
Love, Lila
MRS. MCCOMBS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
How lod is your workshop? I am vary excited for Christmas. I wate mom to get a nice necklace. I wate a bb gun and umbo popit motorcycle. Ive been good.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
How meny elvs bo you have. I like me because I ben verey good. I wunt to giv my dad a noo chruk. remote contrd car. I wunt a remote jeep and Nintendo swich and a daskball. I ben good.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
How many elves bo you have? I have ben a little good. I wont a box of barbees for my bayby sister. I wont a play stayin 5 and a big box of Pokemon also and 6 nintendo swich.
Love, Austyn
Dear Santa,
How dose your elf’s git power? I have bin a good boy. My mom wants a picher of are famlye. I want rilly big legos. I hav bin good.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are yow how big is yor sled? I have ben good — bad but mostly good. Can i plese have a basetball. And a toy army helicopter set. 4 44 henry rifel. For Kegan hit going to get loo ymax pokymon.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
I want to know how many people are in the world? I am good at baskball. Can you get a tablet for my dad. 1. I want god pokemon cards 2. I want a new tadlet. 3. I want a mowtwo costume. I think I have been good this year.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
How do you make the stuf. I am trying to be as good as I can be. I wish my brother Weslen gets the fluffiest blanket. I wish for a globe. I wish for a minon popit. I wish for a minon watch.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? I am very good at basketball. Please get my sister a sweatshirt. Please getme some high heels, dress, five surpuise. I’ve been good.
Love, Charley
Dear Santa,
Do you always keep your sheos oof? Dear Santa, I’ve bin good this year. Dear Santa can my brother have a jumbo popit. Dear Santa can I have a chunky baby yoda stuff animal. Dear Sana can I have a big nerf gun.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
How are you alive? I am very good at soccer. Please get Tom a new bike. Please get me a haverbord, a new bike, and a new pretty teal, sparkly dress. Oh and I have been VERY GOOD! Oh and mery Christmas.
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa,
Can you tell me 1 of the elfs name? I tried to not fite with my brothers. Give a kid a blankit. I want a big pop it, a Barbie, and a flipuble oktupous popit. I was good this year.
Livia W.
Dear Santa,
Wut raedier eat. I like cat. My sisr wants a dog. I want beebee gun, fishing stuf, rc bote. I has bin good and dab.
Love, Lyndon
Dear Santa,
How old are yore raindeer? I have blue eyes. Paper. Socerr ball. Ginger bread plus snake stachue. Good-bad.
Hudson
Dear Santa, How do you get down the chimny sins your so fat? I can clime. Get my brother anuthe pig. A jumbo popit. A huverbord. I hav been good.
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly. I have been working hard in school. I want my babysitter to have a diamond beaded necklace. I want a rc mario car, a no sheding cut husky. I have been trying to be the best.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa, How cold can it git? I have ben focusing on my tests. My sister is wanting a Barbie set. Can I have a 1000 dols and can I have nou Jubo popit and can I have a mshedee. I have ben triiing to focis but I cant.
Love, Keagen
Dear Santa,
How many elf do you have. I’m in 2nd grad my brother like Pokemon toy I’m bad and good
Love, Bella
Dear Santa, How much elves do you have. I am a realy good sister. Can you get my mom a massager. I want to get a sleeping bag and pant and makers. I have good.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa, Is it hard for the elves to make the presents? I am a lover of music! For my mom I want a pretty new necklace for me I want another smaller playset and petie Elena doll or set tiana plush I have been good this year.
Love, Emory
MRS. TRAGESER’S CLASS
Dear Santa, What do you feed the raindeer?! I am 7 years old! Can you git my brother the pale truck toy that he wanted! I whant a J.B. Chipasy Fortnight achefiger pleas!
Love, Deacon
Dear Santa, What do you do at the north pole? I have been very good this year. Can you get my mom a puppy because she has been begging for one. Can I get 13,500 bucks and a skateboard.
Love, Derek
Dear Santa, Was I on the good or naughty list?! I am 8 years old. Can you bring my mom a fluffy blankit. Could I please get transformers, bockoogons, and stufft animals.
Love, Landon McDowell
Dear Santa, Was I on the good or naughty list? I’ve been good this year! I am 8 years old. Could you bring skin lagnings for my sister. Can I get Mario Cart for me.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa, How are you? I am 8 years old. Could you bring a vacoom for my gamma. Could I please get a Fortnite sniper, tow billion vbox, Land Rover, 20 cruntches, Nerf cosbow and a 4 weeler.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa, Was I on the good or nougthly list? I am 7 years old! I’ve been good this year. My mom what’s to hav a thruk. I want to hav a motorcycle.
Love, Ziva
Dear Santa, What cind of cookie is yor favrat? I am in 2nd grade and I mosely good. I whent a ster and my brothr sol a spitrman scootrue and he relee liked it. I wutnt a scootrue pleas?
Love, Bo
Dear Santa, What do you do at the North pole? I’ve been good this year. My grampo popo dog Sharlit can she have a choow toy. Can I please have a puppy toy for me and a crathts set.
Love, Margot
Dear Santa, How are you? I am 8 years old. Could you bring a Crismis diamond for my gramol? I’ve been good this year. For Crismis I wunt a fowreelr. I wunt a koute. I wunt a camow hudee. Thank you.
Love, Elijah Dear Santa, What do you do at the North Pole? I am 7 years old. I’ve been a little good this year. Santa git my dad a gog figer and I what it to get a chermander? I what a lisered.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa, What is your favorite tip of cookie? I’m 8 years old. Please bring my mom a jacet. Can I get Pokimon brilliant diamond.
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa, How are you? I am 8 years old. Mom would like more lagoe set cars. More toys. When you cum there are going to be tiny cookyies, big cookyies, carerits, and a pie. The big cookyies are for you. The small cookyies are for the elvs. The carits are for the rander. And the pie is for Msr. Claws. And have a happy new year.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa, What do you do at the North Pole? I am 7 years old. My bruther whants a pokmon. I whnt a gold pokmon. I whnt a tencan of pokmon. I whnt a bokon.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, How do you fly arownd the world in noe nite? I am 7 years old. I’ve been good this year. Can you giv my mom a massage chair. Can I have a puppy and a lisrd.
Love, Maddison
Dear Santa, What is your favorite tipe of cookie? I am 8 years old! Pleas bring my dad a new truck! Pleas bring my beyblades!!!!!!
Love, Eli
Dear Santa, What do you do at the north pole? How are you? I am 8 years old. I’ve been good this year. Could you get a stove for my granny? I want a candy for Christmas and I want a doll.
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? I have been mostly good! Could you bring a robot to my brother? Can I have a watch, and a flotey craft set.
Eileen
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there? What is your favrite cookie. I am 7 years old. I have a big fat cow we did have 2 but 1 died. The cow that we have now his name is Charlie. Charlie would like a bunch of food and mabe a new halter. I would ike a nice fuzzy, stuffed anamals , and a pritty horse shoe.
Juliana
Dear Santa,
Was I on the good or bad list this year? Gift for my mom and dad. Could my mom get a bag of choclite? And my dad woulde wante a new tool box. I am 8 years old and I am in 2nd grad and I wunt a tiedie shart. Thank you.
Love, Jesi
Dear Santa,
How are you? What do you feed your reindeer to help them fly? I am _____ years old and have been pretty good this year! Please bring my students, friends and family health and happiness this year! Please bring calmness, listening ears, watching eyes and learning FUN to my classroom! P.S. I hope your eyes don’t get too tired reading all of these letters.
Love, Mrs. Trageser
MRS. HERDER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
What do you like to eat? I like to eat pizza. My family wants a pop it. Please can I have pokemon cards and avr et and bakugan and intendo?
Ryker
Dear Santa,
What do you do while its not Christmas? I’ve been kinda good kina bad this year. Can I have four dirt bikes for my family please. Can I also please have a police playset. Thank you!
Bryden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I’ve been pretty good this year. And I’m doing very good. And can I please have a new board game for my family and me? And can I please have a four wheeler? Thank you.
Love, Ellen
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have a bakugan? Can I have a popits? My brother wants a bakugan.
Love, Reed
Dear Santa,
What treat do you want? And what type of drink do you want? Can I have a trampoline please? Also Im doing fine. Can you make toy cars and veicles for my brother? And also some robo-alive lizards. Just one please. And also one pokemon figure.
Love, Lior
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please can I have LOLS and OMG dolls and too popits and gummy bear and a giant popit? I am good this year.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
How is Roodoff? I have been kind of good. Please give my mom and mummum a notebook. I would like pokemon cards, 2 kib drt bikes, cookies, bakagan.
Colton
Dear Santa,
Have you been good? I have been good for my notice. My brother wants a dirt bike please? My mom wants a set of paintbrushes please? My dad wants a rustler 4x4 please? I want a crazy cart, a xbox controller, a robot building set, and a nerf flip 24? Please and thank you.
Brody
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My mom wants a santa costume. I am doing good and Kash is good too. Me and Kash want 2 electric dirt bikes and a giant teddy bear and fortnight please.
Kolton
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer redy? I can bake so I can bake you cookies! My sister wants a squishmallow please and my mom wants a makeup bag please and thank you. I would love squishballows, giant teddy bear, and a miny bran please.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa, How are you? I am good. My mom would like a new bird feeder. My dad would like a new bike. My brother would like a loft bed. My brother would like a new bike. I would like a kids rasor.
Love, Koen
Dear Santa, HI Santa! How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? I have been pretty good. My sister would like the the copy dream pink and a car, and a folr woeler and a ring and necklace. I would like an OMG doll, LOL, stuff animals, board game plese.
Love, Laurie
Dear Santa,
Are elfs rele? At school I have ben nice. My bruther wants a star wars lego set. I want a toy combine. I want a bakugan. I want a new bike.
Love, Lincoln
Dear Santa, How is Dasher? I like soccer. My mom wats a necklace. I want giant figits and a looooo dollhus!
Love, Phoenix
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I have been good. My brother would like a lego set. My sister would like stuffed unicorn. My dad would like a drill. My mom would like a cookbook. I would like a go cart, lego horses, RC boat, and a giant lego set.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Can I have a big Hatchimal egg? My mom wants a bike. I am good. I am making three cookies for Mrs. Claus.
Love, Violet
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I have been good. I think my sister wants canvisis and paints. I think my ister Maidy wants baby dolls. I think my sister Audery wants puzulls. I think my dad wants toull bloders. I think my mom wants kofe mugs. I want a popits and a big panda bear.
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good Santa? I am doing good. My sister wants a doll and robe. And I want a big popit and air pods and a robe and fuzy socks pleez.
Love, Trey
Dear Santa,
How big are the reindeer? I am trying to be good. Santa plees can my mom get a glas cup? Plees can I have mowe mowe plesh and a OMG doll and a giant teddy bear and the cosy dream?
Love, Brooklyne
