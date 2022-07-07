PAOLA – The sixth annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Cottonwood Elementary in Paola.
The community event is designed to help students in need prepare for a successful school year and is open to all USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support.
Those in need of assistance must register online. The link is posted on the SOS Serving Our Students Facebook page.
Planned stations include backpacks and school supplies, shoe and clothing assistance, literacy reading materials, hygiene kits, haircuts, bike helmets, nutrition information, hearing and vision screenings and more.
Services offered by the Health Partnership Clinic include school physicals, dental screenings and sports physicals.
East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), Elizabeth Layton Center and KanCare/Kansas Medicaid will also have booths at the event.
Some quantities are limited, and assistance is available first come, first serve. A separate registration must be submitted for each student.
Pre-registration will close at noon July 13, but participants can still register onsite the day of the event.
For more information, contact Jimmy Hay at (913) 294-8090 or jimmy_hay@usd368.org.
