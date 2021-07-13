PAOLA – The fifth annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event will be held in-person from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at Cottonwood Elementary in Paola.
The community event is designed to help students in need prepare for a successful school year and is open to all USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support.
Those in need of assistance must register online at https://forms.gle/5kcMD2zJ81tAzii87 by . The link is also posted on the SOS Serving Our Students Facebook page. Registration closes Wednesday, July 14.
Last year’s event was modified into a curbside pickup format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back to an in-person event this year, according to a news release.
Nearly 770 students and their families have received assistance in the first four years of the S.O.S. program, with an average annual attendance of over 190 students, according to the release.
Planned stations include backpacks and school supplies, show and clothing assistance, literacy reading materials, hygiene kits, haircuts, bike helmets, nutrition information, hearing and vision screenings and more.
Services offered by the Health Partnership Clinic include school physicals, dental screenings, sports physicals and fluoride treatments.
Some quantities are limited, and assistance is available first come, first served based on the time the registration is submitted. A separate registration must be submitted for each student, according to the release.
For more information, contact Jimmy Hay at (913) 294-8090 or jimmy_hay@usd368.org.
