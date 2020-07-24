Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) events in both Paola and Osawatomie are helping local students obtain the supplies they need to head back to school.
Paola USD 368’s annual S.O.S. event took place Saturday, July 18, at Cottonwood Elementary, and it benefited about 200 students.
The event was modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families drove up to the school, and volunteers delivered pre-stuffed backpacks full of requested items such as school supplies, toiletries, books and vouchers for shoes, clothing and haircuts, among other items.
The event was sponsored in part by the Paola Rotary Club.
The Osawatomie Rotary Club is planning a similar event set to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Trojan Elementary. The event will be held outside of the school to allow for social distancing.
Preregistration is required in order to receive a voucher and ensure supplies, and local families must register by Wednesday, July 22, at sos.ozrotary.org.
