OSAWATOMIE – It will now be easier for student-athletes who have had COVID-19 to get back onto the playing field thanks to action taken by Osawatomie USD 367 school board members.
The school board members met during a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 23, to discuss the district’s return to competition protocol for student-athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Justin Burchett said the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) sent out a revised set of recommendations earlier this month regarding students returning from a COVID-19 absence.
He then reviewed a form from Olathe Health that mirrored those recommendations and had begun to be implemented in the district by athletic trainer John Pomatto. The Osawatomie and Paola school districts both contract with Olathe Health to have Pomatto provide athletic training services.
The form says student-athletes would first have to complete their 10-day isolation period, then get a medical release form from a healthcare provider. On the first day back to practice, the student-athlete would be excluded from high intensity drills and keep conditioning at 50 percent. There would be a recommended 15 to 20 minutes of monitored light intensity workout. The student-athlete would then return to full practice the second day and would be fully released to participate in games the third day.
Multiple school board members said they didn’t like adding on restrictions after a medical professional already cleared the student, and board member Josh Barnett said he did not think it was appropriate for the district to implement the procedures without board approval.
Barnett said it already caused one senior at the high school to miss an additional game after already missing one while in isolation. He added that most of the students who have tested positive have experienced mild allergy-like symptoms.
“I don’t feel like there’s cause for concern,” Barnett said.
Barnett made a motion to not require any additional restrictions on a student-athlete who has completed the required 10-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Barnett said he didn’t want to require the approval from a medical provider because it is difficult right now to schedule an appointment with a medical provider.
He and his fellow board members agreed that although the student-athlete would be cleared to play after isolation, it will be up to the coach to decide if he or she will actually play.
School board member Dr. Jeff Dorsett suggested the district still use the three health categories of student-athletes mapped out in the KSHSAA recommendations. The first category is students who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the second is for students experiencing cardiopulmonary issues and the third is for the most severe symptoms. He said it might help coaches and trainers to make decisions for each student.
Dorsett also said the district should encourage student-athletes to begin their active conditioning early on in their isolation if they are asymptomatic or symptoms have ceased instead of doing nothing for 10 days.
Barnett said it is too difficult to try and determine the health of each student. He said parents will know best the health of their child, and coaches will be able to make the best decisions for their players.
Board member D.J. Needham agreed, adding that he doesn’t believe there is a coach in the district who would put a student-athlete into competition before they are ready.
“I trust our coaches to make those decisions,” Needham said.
Barnett’s motion then passed by a vote of 6-1, with Dorsett voting “no.”
Earlier in the meeting, during public comment, some community members spoke out against the district’s mask mandate. One father said Osawatomie is not Johnson County and he asked the school board members to stop requiring masks or at least give students more opportunities to take them off.
A senior at Osawatomie High School also spoke out against masks.
“A piece of cloth is not the answer, building our immune system is,” she said.
Another speaker asked the board to make decisions based on what is best for the district instead of following all of the recommendations from other entities.
“The health department can’t tell you what to do,” she said.
The school board members decided at their Sept. 13 meeting to extend the district’s mask mandate until the four statistical metrics provided to the board by Burchett each week are out of the orange high risk level or red extreme risk level for two consecutive weeks.
The four statistical metrics are absentee rate, percent positivity, incidents per 100,000 and hospital availability.
