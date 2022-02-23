The Kansas State Department of Education has released its state aid projections for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and school districts in Miami County find themselves on both ends of the spectrum.
The Base State Aid Per Pupil (BSAPP) is set to increase again for school districts throughout the state of Kansas thanks to KSA 72-5132. The state legislation will increase the BSAPP by $140 from $4,706 to $4,846.
An increase in special education funding is also planned.
That doesn’t mean all school districts will get a boost in overall funding, though, as some, like Paola USD 368, are experiencing declining enrollment numbers.
Jimmy Hay, director of business and finance for Paola USD 368, gave school board members an overview of the numbers during their Feb. 14 meeting.
Hay said the increase in BSAPP is projected to equate to a $311,000 gain for USD 368, and additional special education funding is estimated to amount to $33,000.
The issue, he said, is that the school district’s enrollment is down 156.4 FTE (full-time equivalent), which will equate to an estimated loss of $736,000 in state funding.
Overall, Hay said the estimated net loss for Paola USD 368 heading into the next fiscal year will be $391,649. That is the fifth largest decrease out of all of the school districts in Kansas.
Spring Hill USD 230, on the other hand, is experiencing an enrollment upswing and is estimated to receive an increase in state funding of $1,938,966, which is the largest of any school district in the state.
Louisburg USD 416 is projected to get an increase of $137,791, and Osawatomie USD 367 is projected to get a decrease of $78,711, according to the KSDE spreadsheet.
The entire spreadsheet can be found on KSDE’s school finance website at www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/School-Finance/Whats-New.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said the goal is for the district to not have to eliminate any personnel but to instead make necessary changes via attrition. He did emphasize, though, the need to make sure the district’s staffing is the appropriate size to serve the enrollment numbers. Instead of downsizing, he called it “right sizing.”
Paola school board members are scheduled to discuss the issue during a budget work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.
