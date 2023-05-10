PAOLA — When Paola Middle School social studies teacher Dan Doolittle talked to his students about the old Jefferson Highway, he encouraged any who were interested to look into what it would take to get signs posted along the route in Paola.
Seventh-grader Ruby Brewer stepped up to the plate, and after conducting research on the highway, she spoke to Paola City Council members during their April 11 meeting.
“I’m really proud of her,” Doolittle said.
Ruby told the council members about the Jefferson Highway, which is 113 years old and stretches nearly 2,500 miles from Winnipeg, Canada, to New Orleans, Louisiana.
The route is nicknamed the “Palm to Pine Highway” because of the varying types of trees found at each end. The highway was named after President Thomas Jefferson, and it was inspired by the east-west Lincoln Highway.
When creating the Jefferson Highway, private promoters encouraged the construction of all-weather roads to make travel easier, and communities and states lobbied to be included on the maps and tour guides published by the Jefferson Highway Association, according to the presentation.
Prior to the Federal Good Roads Movement, funding for the Jefferson Highway was private and limited. State and federal funds supplied construction materials. Landowners volunteered easements to cross their land, and in most cases they were responsible for maintenance of the roadbed, according to a pamphlet of information provided at the meeting.
Citizens provided labor to develop the route through their community. Most towns routed the roadbed through the business districts of their communities to take full advantage of the tourism traffic and resulting income.
Since the original route meandered through impacted communities, the Jefferson Highway Association has designed a road sign to identify the original roadway. Local organizations paying for the signs are recognized as sponsors.
Doolittle said the signs will likely cost $75 to $80 each. Suggested spots for the signs along the route in Paola include near Paola Middle School on Hospital Drive or along South Silver Street near the Paola American Legion.
“Between Olathe and Fort Scott, there are no markers that we know of,” Doolittle told the council members.
No action was taken at the April meeting, but the council members thanked Ruby and her teacher for conducting the research and speaking.
