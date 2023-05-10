230510_mr_jefferson_01

Paola Middle School social studies teacher Dan Doolittle and seventh-grader Ruby Brewer speak to Paola City Council members about getting signs posted in the community about the Jefferson Highway.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — When Paola Middle School social studies teacher Dan Doolittle talked to his students about the old Jefferson Highway, he encouraged any who were interested to look into what it would take to get signs posted along the route in Paola.

Seventh-grader Ruby Brewer stepped up to the plate, and after conducting research on the highway, she spoke to Paola City Council members during their April 11 meeting.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.