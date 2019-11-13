SPRING HILL — Ali Seeling ran away with the Spring Hill school board at-large race with a combined 1,135 votes between Miami and Johnson counties.
Nicholas Hunt was second with 477 combined votes, and Scott Oberkrom was third with 218 combined votes.
Spring Hill school board members Brent Hoffman, Nels Anderson and Douglas Updike were also reelected in unopposed races.
Six candidates were running for three at-large seats on the Spring Hill City Council.
Tyler Graves received the most combined votes between Miami and Johnson counties with 404. The next two highest were Steve Owen with 357 votes and Andrea Hughes with 346 votes.
Rounding out the list were Rodolfo Arevalo with 326 votes, Floyd Koder with 260 votes and Steven Boswell with 214 votes.
