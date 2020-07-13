The annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 18, at Cottonwood Elementary in Paola, but the event has been modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The community event is designed to help students in need prepare for a successful school year and is open to all USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support.
Those in need of assistance must register online at the link posted on the SOS Serving Our Students Facebook page by noon on Wednesday, July 15.
Curbside pickup of all items requested will be on Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Elementary, 709 Hedge Lane.
Some quantities are limited, and assistance is available first come, first served based on the time the registration is submitted. A separate registration must be submitted for each student.
For more information, contact Jimmy Hay at (913) 294-8090 or jimmy_hay@usd368.org.
