Seventh-grader Layla Schlegel (left) won the Paola Middle School spelling bee Friday, Jan. 13, and eighth-grader Rosie Blackie (right) was the runner-up.

 Submitted photo

PAOLA — Seventh-grader Layla Schlegel won the Paola Middle School spelling bee Friday, Jan. 13, and eighth-grader Rosie Blackie was the runner-up.

Layla’s winning word was “intubated,” and Rosie correctly spelled “counterfeit” during a spell-off for second place to finish as the runner-up.

