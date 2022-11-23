PAOLA — When cousins Jeanne Dagenette and Elaine Dagenette Heisler talk about their great-great grandfather Christmas Dagenet, they realize it’s a story many people in Paola have never heard.

Baptiste Peoria tends to get more of the headlines. After all, he was leader of the Confederated Tribes of the Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea and Piankishaw people, and he donated the land for the Paola Park Square. Two of Paola’s biggest streets are named after Baptiste Peoria, and a bust of Baptiste Peoria and his wife Mary Ann Isaacs Dagenet Peoria is prominently displayed on Park Square.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos