230222_mr_edu_spellers_01

Mason Poston (right), a sixth-grader from Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic School, was the winner of the Miami County Spelling Bee. Paola Middle School eighth-grader Rosie Blackie (middle) was the runner-up, and Paola Middle School seventh-grader Layla Schlegel (left) finished in third place.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG — Miami County’s top spellers put their talent to the test on the big stage Friday, Feb. 17, at Louisburg Middle School.

There were 14 participants in the annual Miami County Spelling Bee, and each one had previously finished first or second in their school’s spelling bee.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

