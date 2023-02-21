Mason Poston (right), a sixth-grader from Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic School, was the winner of the Miami County Spelling Bee. Paola Middle School eighth-grader Rosie Blackie (middle) was the runner-up, and Paola Middle School seventh-grader Layla Schlegel (left) finished in third place.
LOUISBURG — Miami County’s top spellers put their talent to the test on the big stage Friday, Feb. 17, at Louisburg Middle School.
There were 14 participants in the annual Miami County Spelling Bee, and each one had previously finished first or second in their school’s spelling bee.
There were participants from elementary, middle and parochial schools throughout Miami County. Each had already proven their abilities, but on the line Friday was an opportunity to represent Miami County at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 25, at Newman University in Wichita.
Round by round, the field of 14 was slowly whittled down as students correctly spelled words like “grumbling,” “squirm,” “eavesdrop” and “permission,” but got tripped up on words like “beagle,” “gradual,” “muscular” and “nephew.”
By the start of the fifth round, there were only three students left.
Paola Middle School students Layla Schlegel and Rosie Blackie each missed their words, and sixth-grader Mason Poston of Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Catholic School correctly spelled “reactionary” to win the county spelling bee.
Layla, who is in seventh grade, and Rosie, who is in eighth grade, then had a spell-off to determine who would be the alternate in case Mason can’t make it to the state bee in Wichita.
The classmates didn’t disappoint as they went back and forth for nine rounds before Rosie won and claimed second place by correctly spelling “designer.”
Mason said he now has more studying to do to get ready for the state bee in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.