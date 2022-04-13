OSAWATOMIE — Sluggerrr from the Kansas City Royals stopped by Osawatomie Middle School to deliver a few special “Salvy Splashes” to help celebrate a Gatorade drive the school did for the fire department.
Sluggerrr was at the school Monday, April 4, to celebrate the big day. It was a busy week for Sluggerrr as the Kansas City Royals celebrated Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, April 7. Students at the school collected nearly 400 bottles of Gatorade to donate to the Osawatomie Fire Department.
“For our Be Kind Project for the month of March, we collected Gatorades to donate to the local fire department,” OMS teacher Jessica Jones said. “This was a whole school activity. When a student brought in Gatorades they were able to put a sticker on a teacher that they would like to see get a ‘Salvy Splash.’”
Sluggerrr helped deliver a few of those “Salvy Splashes,” including one for Mike Kriesel, public education coordinator for the Osawatomie Fire Department. Kriesel was a secret community guest at the school for the event. Sluggerrr got some help from student Danny Crabtree for the bucket of water splash, made a staple after Kansas City Royals home victories by all-star gold glove catcher Salvador Perez.
“Students who brought in Gatorades also were put into a drawing to get a ‘Salvy Splash’ themselves by a special guest,” Jones said. “Our special guest was Sluggerrr.”
Sluggerrr poured a bucket of water for the “Salvy Splash” over winning student Caden Peterson. Student Wade Hall delivered the “Salvy Splash” for art teacher Catherine Tew.
“We had 390 Gatorades donated to give to the fire department, even receiving some from On-Point Catering here in town,” Jones said.
The entire school was called for an assembly in the gym where the special guest Sluggerrr was introduced by Principal Bruce Hurford. Names were then drawn for the “Salvy Splash” helpers and recipients.
“After all of the splashes happened, each Trojan Time class was given the opportunity to take a picture with Sluggerrr,” Jones said. “Sluggerrr, along with some of the students, took an opportunity to show off their dance moves as there was music playing before we took pictures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.