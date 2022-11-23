221123_mr_sh_principal

Darcy Sly has been selected to be principal of the new Forest Spring Middle School in Spring Hill. The school is scheduled to open in August 2023.

SPRING HILL — Darcy Sly has been selected to be the first principal of Forest Spring Middle School when it opens in August 2023.

The Spring Hill USD 230 school board on Nov. 14 approved Sly’s contract for the 2023-2024 school year on a 7-0 vote.

