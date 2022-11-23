SPRING HILL — Darcy Sly has been selected to be the first principal of Forest Spring Middle School when it opens in August 2023.
The Spring Hill USD 230 school board on Nov. 14 approved Sly’s contract for the 2023-2024 school year on a 7-0 vote.
Forest Spring Middle School is located located near the southwest corner of South Ridgeview Road and West 191st Street. The FSMS mascot is the Chargers.
“I am very honored and grateful to be named as the principal of the new Forest Spring Middle here in Spring Hill,” Sly said in a district news release. “I am beyond excited to open this beautiful new school, and it will truly be a pleasure working with our talented school staff, Chargers families, and the community to create an environment where all students are intellectually ambitious, engaged and able to reach their full potential.”
She has spent 30 years in education, according to the release.
Sly has served as principal of Dayton Creek Elementary since 2021. She also served as principal of Timber Sage Elementary. Both elementaries are in the Spring Hill school district.
In 1991, Sly received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University. In 2006, she earned her master’s degree in elementary education from Webster University. Sly earned her leadership degree from Fort Hays State University in 2018, according to the release.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and your children as the new principal of Forest Spring Middle,” Sly said.
