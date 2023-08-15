Award-winning educator and author Timothy Kanold (second from right) meets with Louisburg USD 416 administrators (from left) Amy VanRheen, Louisburg High School principal; Megan Hankins, Louisburg Middle School principal; Ty Pfannenstiel, assistant principal at Louisburg Middle School; and Michael Pickman, assistant principal at Louisburg High School.
Award-winning educator and author Timothy Kanold (second from right) meets with Louisburg USD 416 administrators (from left) Amy VanRheen, Louisburg High School principal; Megan Hankins, Louisburg Middle School principal; Ty Pfannenstiel, assistant principal at Louisburg Middle School; and Michael Pickman, assistant principal at Louisburg High School.
Submitted photo
Award-winning educator and author Timothy Kanold (second from right) meets with Louisburg USD 416 administrators (from left) Amy VanRheen, Louisburg High School principal; Megan Hankins, Louisburg Middle School principal; Ty Pfannenstiel, assistant principal at Louisburg Middle School; and Michael Pickman, assistant principal at Louisburg High School.
Submitted photo
John Cisetti, retired Louisburg High School band director, came out of retirement to participate as a moderator in one of the breakout sessions for music teachers.
Submitted photo
Teachers participate in a reading intervention workshop at Louisburg High School.
LOUISBURG — Teachers from Louisburg, Paola and Osawatomie school districts recently gathered at Louisburg High School for a multi-district professional development day.
The event, which was held Thursday, Aug. 10, was highlighted by speaker Timothy Kanold, who is an award-winning educator and author.
Louisburg Assistant Superintendent Dave Tappan said it was a great experience for the teachers, who listened to two keynote presentations focusing on self-care advice about how they can be at their best both mentally and physically.
There also were breakout sessions and content-specific presentations. Tappan said it was a unique opportunity for teachers to meet and share ideas with other teachers of the same grade level throughout Miami County.
“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback,” Tappan said.
As an added bonus, Tappan said the teachers were fed Chris Cakes for breakfast, Chicken Annie’s for lunch, and an afternoon Kona Ice treat, and none of it came from taxpayer dollars.
Instead, it was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Mary Agnes & Harold E. Scherman Charitable Trust administered through the First Option Bank Trusteed Foundation, as well as matching funds from a variety of community organizations and supporting vendors.
Tappan said community member Jean Carder played a key role in obtaining the grant. Carder said the idea for the event came from her son, Drew, who is working on his Master’s in education and asked her to watch a TED talk video for one of his classes.
In that talk, the presenter talked about the trauma that teachers carry with them.
“I knew that the First Option Bank trusteed foundation grant application was coming due, and I thought as a member of the Miami County community, I can do something about this and get others to help,” Carder said.
She reached out to the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance, which helped her apply for the grant.
“I wanted this opportunity to benefit as many educators as possible, so the grant was written to include not only Louisburg but Paola and Osawatomie educators also,” Carder said. “We were very fortunate to have several school vendors and community businesses provide funding so we were able to provide breakfast, lunch and snacks for the educators, as well as some cash prizes, Amazon gift certificates for their classrooms, and every educator walked out with a $5 gift card to area businesses.”
Carder said 414 educators, including paraprofessionals and counseling staff, checked in for the event, and that’s not including some of the administrative staff.
“Our unofficial theme of the day was to spoil our educators because they take care of our community’s greatest resource — our children,” Carder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.