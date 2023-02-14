A class of fifth-graders from Sunflower Elementary and a class of second-graders from Cottonwood Elementary recently teamed up to make Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City. The kits were delivered Friday, Feb. 10, at Crown Center in Kansas City, and the students then got to check out the Kansas City Chiefs décor at Union Station.
Students (from left) Milo, Grady, Emma and Kenzlee work together to create Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Students (from left) Milo, Grady, Emma and Kenzlee work together to create Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Students (from left) Maycie, Ariana, Alex, Taryn and Daisie work together to create Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Students (from left) Hadley, Preslei, Dayton and Aaron work together to create Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
Submitted photo
A class of fifth-graders from Sunflower Elementary and a class of second-graders from Cottonwood Elementary recently teamed up to make Happy Kits for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City. The kits were delivered Friday, Feb. 10, at Crown Center in Kansas City, and the students then got to check out the Kansas City Chiefs décor at Union Station.
PAOLA — Valentine’s Day was a little brighter for patients at Children’s Mercy Kansas City thanks to a group of Paola students.
Students in Julie Oakley’s fifth-grade class at Sunflower Elementary recently teamed up with students in Shauneen Wolf’s second-grade class at Cottonwood Elementary for a project designed to benefit patients at Children’s Mercy.
The student’s made Valentine’s Day cards for the patients, and they also created Happy Kits using items donated by parents, students and community members.
The Happy Kits included one Crayola book, crayons, one small book or magazine, and fidget poppers, as well as some baseball cards.
The Paola elementary schools utilize the 7 Mindsets curriculum, and the Happy Kits project was part of the recent focus on the mindset of Live to Give.
The students worked together to make the kits, and they then traveled to Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 10, to deliver the kits to the Children’s Mercy team. The students also got to see the Kansas City Chiefs décor at Union Station.
“The project went incredibly well, and the parents were very supportive,” Wolf said. “It was a fantastic opportunity to connect with others. Students were putting others first, showing empathy and compassion toward others and following one of our 7 Mindsets — Live To Give. It is a project we look forward to doing in the years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.