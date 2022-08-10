220817_mr_sh_solar_01

Spring Hill High School powered up its new solar array for the first time at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3. Spring Hill incoming freshman Quorynn Harris spoke about her excitement for the solar array, and she cut the ribbon to celebrate its completion.

 Photo by Amanda Davis

Spring Hill High School powered up its new solar array for the first time at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The school partnered with Evergy and EnergyLink to create a 750.4-kilowatt ground-mounted system that covers nearly four acres. The solar array is considered a carbon-emission-free site.

Amanda Davis is a Miami County resident who is studying communications at Bryan College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos