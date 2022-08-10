Spring Hill High School powered up its new solar array for the first time at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3. Spring Hill incoming freshman Quorynn Harris spoke about her excitement for the solar array, and she cut the ribbon to celebrate its completion.
The school partnered with Evergy and EnergyLink to create a 750.4-kilowatt ground-mounted system that covers nearly four acres. The solar array is considered a carbon-emission-free site.
The solar array will produce 85,000 kWh of energy per month. That much energy can charge 15 million smartphones, 95 homes or 5.3 million hours of watching television. Spring Hill High School annually will save 30 percent on its electricity cost, according to information provided by Evergy and the school district.
Spring Hill High School’s electricity usage can peak at 1.3 megawatts within the year, according to information provided by Evergy and the school district.
Jeff Martin, vice president of customer operations at Evergy, said the solar array will be able to offset 35 percent of the school’s annual 3.1 million kWh of power usage.
Several people involved with the solar array project made remarks concerning its completion, including Spring Hill Mayor Joe Berkey and Spring Hill USD 230 Superintendent Link Luttrell.
“In creating this fantastic opportunity, we become more environmentally friendly and resourceful,” Harris said. “We’ve also grown our knowledge about the needs of today’s world.”
Spring Hill High School officials estimate the school will save $113,000 on energy bills within the first year of the solar array being operational, Berkey said.
“Great school districts like we have here in Spring Hill USD 230 attract people to the community, and having a cutting-edge solar array like we have here today will help our school district stand out even more,” Berkey said.
Evergy, EnergyLink and Spring Hill High School entered a Solar Service Agreement to manage the solar array, Berkey said. Evergy financed the project, and Spring Hill High School is responsible for making regular payments to Evergy. EnergyLink is responsible for maintaining the system and providing many of the more than 1,872 solar panels.
Evergy and Energylink will partner with the Spring Hill school district to create curriculum about sustainability, energy management and engineering, Berkey said.
Kyley Delphia, director of facilities at Spring Hill High School, says he thinks the solar array will help students become interested in alternative energy.
Pollinator-friendly grasses also have been planted at the site to create a healthy environment for native species, Martin said.
