SPRING HILL — A longtime school administrator from the St. Louis, Mo., metro area has been named the new superintendent of Spring Hill USD 230.
The Board of Education on Monday, March 7 voted unanimously to hire Link Luttrell, Ed.D., as the next superintendent of schools.
Luttrell has worked as the superintendent for Festus R-VI School District in Missouri since 2013. He previously served as the assistant superintendent for five years in Festus R-VI. He has spent a total of 36 years in education, holding other positions which included principal and social studies teacher, according to information posted on the Spring Hill USD 230 website.
USD 230 cited several notable accomplishments in Luttrell’s professional career:
- Highest student academic achievement (top 3 percent) of the 11 Jefferson County districts
- Highest certified salary schedule of the 11 Jefferson County districts
- Lowest tax levy of the 11 Jefferson County districts
- Named “Top Workplace” within the St. Louis metro by St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Recognized with Model PLC award from Solution Tree
- Developed High School rocket team with Project Lead the Way
The search process began after Superintendent Wayne Burke on Dec. 13 informed the school board of his intent to resign at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
Luttrell will begin with the Spring Hill school district on July 1.
