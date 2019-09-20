SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 20, when they battle the Bonner Springs Braves.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Spring Hill.
The homecoming king and queen will also be crowned Friday night. The candidates are: Alec Hitchens, MaHaley Abel, Corbyn Meyers, Gracey Cowden, Connor Zorn, Meg Putnam, Zade Barker and Avery Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.