Meet the Bronco homecoming candidates

The Spring Hill Broncos will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 20, when they battle the Bonner Springs Braves. The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Spring Hill. Spring Hill High School homecoming candidates are: (from left) Alec Hitchens, MaHaley Abel, Corbyn Meyers, Gracey Cowden, Connor Zorn, Meg Putnam, Zade Barker and Avery Anderson.