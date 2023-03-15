230315_mr_art_01

PAOLA — Some of the area’s brightest young painters, sculptors and sketch artists were honored Tuesday, March 7, during a reception at the Paola Country Club.

Since January, the artists’ work has been on display at the Reflections Art Gallery inside Miami County Medical Center. The gallery’s annual Next Generation Student Exhibit was called “Explorations,” and members of the public were able to enjoy it Jan. 11 through March 1.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.