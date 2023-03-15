Members of the Spring Hill High School art department were presented with the Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy and a check for $500 for being selected the Outstanding Public School Art Department. Pictured are: (from left) Caleb Rosana, Isabella Andree, Audrey Harris, Halle Williams, Ruby Dickie, Rollin Karg, Brad Reinking, Abby Stallbaumer and Catherine Hapke.
The Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy was made by artist Rollin Karg. The trophy is a rare combination of four hand-blown glass globes that mirror the light seen in the high school art departments and student talent.
Paola High School student Noelia Torres won Best of Show for her piece titled “Spooky Noelia.”
Paola High School student Noelia Torres gets a hug from Sandra Hartley and a $250 check after it was announced that Torres won Best of Show.
Karen and Rollin Karg (left) are pictured with George Grimes, who is president of the Miami County Arts Coalition and manager of the Next Generation Exhibit.
A. Harris of Spring Hill High School created this “Bird Oil Pastel.”
Adeline Stuebner of Paola High School created this piece called “Illumin-addie.”
Mary Klein of Osawatomie High School created this piece of art.
Elyssa Jacklovich of Louisburg High School created this piece of art.
Several students created pieces of pottery or sculptures.
These vases were created by local high school artists.
PAOLA — Some of the area’s brightest young painters, sculptors and sketch artists were honored Tuesday, March 7, during a reception at the Paola Country Club.
Since January, the artists’ work has been on display at the Reflections Art Gallery inside Miami County Medical Center. The gallery’s annual Next Generation Student Exhibit was called “Explorations,” and members of the public were able to enjoy it Jan. 11 through March 1.
The student exhibit started seven years ago thanks to an effort spearheaded by members of the Miami County Arts Coalition, including Sandy Hartley and retired art teachers Glenda Flanagan and Mary Ann Grimes.
This year, the exhibit showcased artwork created by students from Paola, Louisburg, Spring Hill and Osawatomie high schools.
Miami County art students submitted 60 pieces of artwork, and 20 pieces were selected for the art show and were judged by independent juror Karen Gerety Folk of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art in Johnson County.
“Spooky Noelia,” a piece by Paola High School student Noelia Torres, won Best of Show. Hartley presented Torres with a $250 cash prize from the Miami County Arts Coalition.
Members of the Spring Hill High School art department were presented with the Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy and a check for $500 for being selected the Outstanding Public School Art Department.
Grimes is one of the founders of the Miami County Art Coalition. She is the original exhibit manager of “Explorations” and continues to inspire participation in the Coalition’s Next Generation Student Art Exhibit.
Rollin Karg created the traveling trophy. He is an engineer turned photographer, turned potter, turned woodworker, turned glassblower. Karg studied hot glass at Emporia State University.
The trophy is a rare combination of four hand-blown glass globes that mirror the light seen in the high school art departments and student talent.
Karg attended the reception to present the $500 check and congratulate the young artists.
