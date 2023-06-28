top story Students explore science during LEAPES summer camp By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Jun 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230628_mr_leapes_01 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Paola Middle School eighth-graders (from left) Joseph Boehm and Jacob Bronson program their robots to shoot a ball into a basket during the LEAPES summer camp. Show more Show less Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Paola Middle School eighth-graders (from left) Joseph Boehm and Jacob Bronson program their robots to shoot a ball into a basket during the LEAPES summer camp. Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Paola Middle School eighth-grader Dalton Pattimore works to program his robot during the LEAPES summer camp. Paola Middle School seventh-grader Henry Schrotberger programs his robot to give a high five to another robot controlled by eighth-grader Abigail Newton (not pictured).

Paola Middle School seventh-grader Declan Bean works on his robot during the LEAPES summer camp.

Paola Middle School eighth-grader Abigail Newton programs her robot during the LEAPES summer camp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — It may be summer, but the art room at Paola Middle School was bustling with activity during the LEAPES summer camp.A group of about 10 Paola students signed up for the three-week virtual camp, which was offered by the Rural Education Center at Kansas State University.Paola Middle School science teacher Shari Guilfoyle supervised the students at the middle school during the three-week camp in June.The group met from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday in the art room, and Guilfoyle would bring up a live video feed so students could listen to an instructor and even ask questions if needed.The topic for the first week was computer science, and the students got the opportunity to create projects using the Scratch software.During the second week, the students learned about robots and artificial intelligence and even got the opportunity to build and program their own robot.During the third week, the students learned about drones and unmanned aerial systems and were tasked with flying a drone through an obstacle course.Guilfoyle said she didn’t mind spending her summer days with the students. In fact, she said it was enjoyable to work with a group of students who were all excited to be there and learn."It's been rejuvenating," Guilfoyle said.LEAPES stands for Learning Exploration Application for Prospective Engineering Students.The students who participated in the summer camp are going into seventh or eighth grade at Paola Middle School. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. 