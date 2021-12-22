SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
MRS. FLYNN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means joy and cheer. It is also Jesus’s birthday and he is specil to me because he is a good person.
Daxin Allen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me joy, family, cheer, Jesus birthday and snowman. Christmas is not about getting it’s about giving. Wearing ugly sweaters, family photos, plad pajamas. Mary Christmas to all and to all a good day.
Grady Bachelor
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas is about family and friends. I think that people shouldn’t care about presents as much as family and friends enjoy the time because it only come onec a year. Make sure to mack it the best you can! Now here are sum of my favorite things about Christmas are 1 friends and family 2 presents and a tie for 3 is Christmas lights and cokies for Santa. What is your favorite thing about Christmas think abuot it? MERRY Christmas
Adam Blair
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means an enteral birthday for Jesus and us its not about presents its about family and friends. My family tradition is wake up sit at the top of stairs until time to open presents We always go sledding I bet you do too. (You wait two to three days then the snow will be awsome for sledding.) We made a snowman last year his name was bob he was a big cheifs fan. One year we found a big snow hill and my foot got stuck
Callen Bogard
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family comes and everyone is happy. You eat yummy food such as cookies, cakes and more. You get gifts You’ve wanted. Some people dress their house with beautiful lights. But most important it Juses’s birthday.
Jeff Conner
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means its my birthday and Jesus birthday and also it means presents giving and family. I also like wearing ugly sweaters and Santa and elfs on the shelfs. also I take photos of my family and i look for my elfs every day.
Layton Dinkel
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me when we were blesed by the burth of jesuse. When my family get’s together for playing in the snow. But if it does not snow we watch Christmas moivies and we make hot chokolite with marshmellows and candy cans. But if it does snow we all go out side even the adults! We have snow ball fight’s We also make snow men and snow wemon. We also make snow angels! We also go sleding we have races and lots of fun. then in the morning we wate for every one to wake up so we can see what santa got us! But remember it is not all about the presints and santa its about when we were blesed by God jesuse and family and freineds and pepole you love.
Emma Grass
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family Friends Santa Clause prezents gathering cooking cookies Fun Love
Arthur Hahn
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Cristmas mean to me is geuses and famly a speshly my sistrey. The fire pete the hot coco and popcorn and cookys. The czsdors and egg nog. donting most of my presents Merry Christmas
Konlee Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means to me getting together with family, eating together and opening presants together. but the most important meaning is celibrating the Birth of Jeses.
Temprance Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family. I like this hoilday becaues I love opening presents and givving presents. Play in the snow is fun.
Ella Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me by Santa is nice to us Christmas helpes us get stuff where we stay alive and srvie and get toys. I get new stuff and play with it christmas night. Merry christmas
Mackenzie Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chistmas is not all about giftes it’s about spending time with who you love and care aboute its aboute having fun on freezing nights and knowing people care aboute you and buy stuff fore you those people that buy and give you stuff meanes they care aboute you.
Rohic Kreusch
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I give presents to my family and friends. I also get to go to my nanas house. I can make people smile and happy by selling some of my toys at my garage sale.
Madden McPeek
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to spend a lot of time with my family. We get to open presents together. we get to have a family tradition.
Gunnar Miller
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me, my family and Jesus. I love going to my Great grand mother to eat and play, and in the morning we open presents and watch Christmas movie’s
Emry Mock
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is how Jisus made us all and how family comes together. It’s not about the presents. I go to my cosions house and sledding with her. I love watching movies with my mom.
Kenzley Rumble
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means love and thankful. evrey year around christmas time me and my family go ice skating and we get donuts and hot cholate after that we go home and play christmas games with my family. when it’s nightime we watch a christmas movie. And that’s what christmas means to me loved ones thankful
Kinley Shay
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means celebrating the birth of our christ Jesus. It means love spending time with our loved ones. Making sure that we don’t just open our presents and say “This is what Christmas is all about.” Telling people that we love them and that we tell them thank them for the things that we want and need. Telling them that we need them. That we love them. That is what Christmas means to me!
Harper Stein
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means seeing family and giving and receiving, representing happiness and love, thanking people and people thanking you, and showing everyone love.
Quincy Stull
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me! I get two spend time with my famuly and open presents.
Dylan Swafford
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean to hang out with my family and to open prezents and to eat with my family and to like santa and to hag out with my dog.
Caysen Taylor
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Chrismas means to me. It means joy and presents, and my family to get together. I get candy ham and family. I like snow I fight with the snow. I like snow angles and I even ice fish. Thats what christmas means to me.
Vincent Varnell
MRS. PITZER’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means jolly to me it’s not about presents it’s not about the things you put up. It’s about you with your family. Jesus was born on Christmas. People gave him presents on Christmas. He made us live. Then, people celebrated Christmas for him and Santa gives us presents if we are nice and not naughty. Santa says hohoho. He loves cookies and milk. Our love is to give other people and kids toys.
Gabby Achey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about love not presents. It’s to spend time with your family. I have 3 Christmases one at my papa’s, at my own house, and then at my cousin’s house. And after we open presents we have a party, same with our house but we open our presents with my mom makes breakfast and we unwrap then actually open it, and the same thing at our cousin’s house we open presents then have a party. I also get extra presents cause my birthday is a couple of weeks before Christmas.
Gracelynn Blurton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family to me. Christmas means family to me because you spend time with your family. Christmas is my favorite because I get to celebrate with family. You should love family the way they are. You should at least do service to others.
Alana Davidson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means it’s the birthday of Jesus. When we get our presents Jesus is giving them to us. Also it’s a time to get with your family. Also you should think of others on Christmas.
Brooks Doherty
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me that you are hope to anyone all around you and is a time where you can be jolly and to let you know that you are not alone.
Connor Elliott
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is not about the presents it’s about family and freinds and To me Christmas movies and shows, buying presents for kids who don’t have families and having fun in the snow I like making snowmen with my dad.
Colin Farley
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means family. On Christmas we always go to our Gee Gee’s house and see our family. When we go it is fun to play games like who can knock the most cups down with marshmallows. On Christmas we do a gift exchange where all the cousins get another cousin a gift. On Christmas I get to play with my cousins and have fun.
Carson Gerken
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family and friends and love and caring. I open presents with my sisters and parents.
Echo Gillespie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to celebrate everyone. We celebrate the saviors birthday. His name is Jesus. His birthday is on Christmas Day. It is on the 25 of December. God made the Earth so I celebrate.
Ashlie Glauser
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means the birthday of Jesus to me. Jesus was born on Christmas. The season of giving and caring to all. To help all in need and to care for all. To have faith in Jesus to believe.
Eli Herring
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means friend family not just toys and presents. I mean it was when Jesus was born. It’s not just toys and presents. We honor Jesus on this day. We spend time with the ones we love. Like moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents and even Jesus. Sure the toys are fun and all but it is about Jesus, friends and family. Merry Christmas!!!
Samantha Kirkdoffer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to give stuff that you don’t need to people who actually need it. Also to spend time with your family. To open presents and to be kind to other people. Even to people who are not nice to you. You can give food that you don’t need. I like to give presents and to receive.
Ebyon Loving
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with family. Also to celebrate Jesus. Have fun with your life and to amaze people with Christmas lights. I spread joy to the town and make my great great grandma so happy becas she lives alone. I whish Paola the happiest of Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Olivia Martell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means everything to me. When it’s around Christmas my family has a HUGE dinner. My Grandma and Grandpa make delicious rolls. My family will sometimes go to Oklahoma to my cousin’s house and stay a few days. We play games wach movies etc. On Christmas day I will open my presents and I will make hot cocoa.
Josie Miller
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I’m giving to the homeless to be kind and give presents and celebrating Santa Claus. To celebrate Jesus and spend time with family and spread joy throughout the world. To celebrate when Jesus was born and to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. To love your family to have joy throughout your family. To be that your alive and have a home and your family loves you. Merry Christmas!!!
Bryce Nabus
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness and miracles from Jesus and his birthday. Christmas isn’t just about presents. It is about family and Jesus. It can be a family gathering too. No matter what you can get in touch with your family even on zoom! I always love hanging out with my family. I do it when I can!
Maddilyn Pearce
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me I get more food than Thanksgiving. Christmas is the birth of Jesus. Christmas means to me is to get presents. Christmas is a special holiday to celebrate. Christmas is in winter. Winter is a long time away.
Jaxsen Pennington
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a day of happiness knowing that this is the day of God that will only happen every 365 days. On this day we will celebrate for God and knowing he is my savior. I am Liam Smith. Know that God is in me and you and everyone. On the night of Christmas I will pray for what God has done. That’s what Christmas day means to me.
Liam Smith
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness to me. On Christmas Day we meet family and friends. We celebrate by opening presents have hot drinks and a lot more. We celebrate Jesus’s birthday. We honor him by our sins.
Will Rocole
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness to me. The fact that we get to celebrate the birth of Jesus makes me so happy! When I think of Christmas I get this warm feeling inside. I don’t just like the presents on Christmas I love spending time with my family! I get three Christmases with my family. I love everything about Christmas and I hope you do too.
Livvy Smith
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means the birth of Jesus. It doesn’t mean you get presents on Christmas morning. On Christmas Eve our church has a service where we sing songs and sometimes they have some kids come up on the stage and sing some songs they have practiced. Some days before Christmas our church has this thing where you can go and get each one of your family members a gift. The helpers there help you wrap it to so your family doesn’t see it.
Emmie Valent
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness to me. I like watching everyone play. It brings more happiness to me than when I open my presents. I feel bad when I see people with no families to warm their house with joy. So this year, I want people to be happy.
Maverick Weis
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means the giving and the joyful tears, the fulfillment of the happiness it brings the days you change. The day Jesus was born and changed the world for the better. The family gathers together after a long year of stress. It’s the birthday of someone I know and appreciate.
Carson Walter
MRS. CERROS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a joy ful time of year to spend time with family ant a fun time of year. To spend time with family that is up in the city or someone who lives far away.
Jenna Brown
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means fun, presents, joy, family and friends.
Lane Cook
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with family and friends.
Cooper Costlow
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismas means to me happiness, enjoyment, freedom, giving, friendship, gifting, having fun on sleds, and where the snow really deep and I jump in it I also like to slip around on the ice and break it. That’s what Chrismas means to me.
Liam Derr
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to open gifts and spend time with my family. It means having hot cocao and playing in the snow and baking Christmas cookies.
Leah Glenn
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to spend time with my family and reminds me that it’s Jesus’s birthday.
Taryn Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is playing with my family and friends and having a big feast with my family and having fun.
Aaron Lakey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means that you can get presents at cristmas and you have fun with your friends.
Brooklynn Sangels
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is a fun time. It is to celebrate Jesus’s birth. In all it is a fun time.
Jayden Lucas
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas! Is my favorite holiday because of presents and family but my sis tries to peek! I also like the snow! And for some reason I like eating it. UwU
Lily Manczuk
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me well I think we all know that the presents are one of the things but that is not the only thing on Christmas It Jesus’s birthday if you did not know that.
Love, Mackenzie McMahon
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to have fun with my family and get new presents, playing in the snow, and seeing my elf Lila.
Tynlee Needham
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to spend time with my family.
Gracie Nighswonger
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means we get to see family and celebrate. Presents don’t really matter its just fun to get them!
Kearsten Palmer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means presents, family, decorating and cocao.
Heidi Patterson
What does Christmas mean to you?
They you get to see family and friends and you can celebrate Jesus.
Shelby Peterson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to spend time with your family.
Serenity Powell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas it feels like a time of giving and for family to see each other and not really presents. It’s family and firends.
Tirzah Sears
What does Christmas mean to you?
Celebrating Jesus’s birthday.
Olivia Sullivan
What does Christmas mean to you?
A holiday where you are nice and the birth of Jesus. It is about giving and making people happy.
Lucas Terflinger
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is how fun it is that is what Christmas means to me.
Rick Volle
What does Christmas mean to you?
That you get presents.
Spencer Wickham
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me that it is Jesus’s Birthday. It isn’t just about presents.
Addison Wolfe
MRS. MCQUINN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means a time where I can spend time with my family and we can have fun and spend time with each other and it is so fun win we do.
Cecelia Barnes
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to spend family time, opening presents, hot chocolate, jumping and playing in the snow, and remembering Jesus and God. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Chaseton Brown
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me happiness, and joy, spending time with my family.
Mallory Corbin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is spending time with family, and friend and if it snows play in it or with it! You can do lots of fun things and have joy on your faces, and that to sit around the tree and open presents. It’s always fun to. It’s fun to go sledding and hav hot chocolate after, and stay warm you can have fun it will be the best time, and the joy will last forever.
Lexi Fish
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means giving and caring for people in need while being thankful for what you have. Christmas is about celebrating Jesuses birth day and caring for others not how many presents are under the tree.
Cameryn Wood
What does Christmas mean to you?
To spend time with my family and to have fun and to sit around and laugh.
Jaxon Greiner
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means family getting together. Christmas is a time of joy and hanging out with your family.
Jake Hardwick
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that I get to see my family my aunt from California, I get eat a big lunch. I get to bring my dog with me to my grandparents when we open presents.
June Kemplay
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means to respect Jesus and love all of the good or bad to most children this means presents but no presents are fun and joyful but the main point is to respect Jesus No Matter what no matter what raise therefore everone should respect God & Jesus it was not made for presents it was for either Jesus’s death or the day he was born, to Christians.
Trip Kirkdoffer
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means geting to spend time with family.
Alex Brandt
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because we get presents and get to hang out with my family and have fun like sledding.
Duncan McMahon
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is to celebrate with family and friends and being together on helping each other and the smells like fresh cookie and hot chocolate and I love this one day each year!
Lilli Mejia
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas mean to me… fun and presents and getting to see my brother and my whole family and eating cake.
Gunner Morris
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think it is a great time of year to go and see all of your family members and enjoy the nice cold weather and feel the nice breeze then santa comes and delivers presents and brings joy to everyone and people all be nice and get along so let’s enjoy our Christmas and be kind.
Alayna Robinson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean getting to be with my friends, family. Sipping hot cocoa by the fire then we’ll go caroling and then last we’ll open presents and sit with are family.
Athena Sanderur
What does Christmas mean to you?
To hang out with family and friends.
Bear Smail
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and friends and wrapping presents and getting presents.
Alexis Stallbaumer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means playing in the snow with my family or spending time with my family and decorating the Christmas tree and drink hot chocolate.
Colton Taylor
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is joy and Jesus’s birthday! But I also like the presents but that’s not what its about. We make cookies, gingerbread houses, and also wrap presents for others! But also we do 2 big party at my house every year! The reason why is because it is so big it actually fits everybody some how. We also do karaoke! Well that’s mine whats yours?
Avree Troxel
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me? To me it means free toys, snow days, a big ol Christmas tree, and spending a good time with my family, a no school day, a time of joy and happyness, and a jolly good time.
Johnny Walker
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means to me is family and celebrating and opening gifts from each other.
Olivia Worden
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means, getting all the people in your house together and open presents. Also just spread Christmas spirit, and make Christmas a day to be happy.
Jenaya Yinger
MRS. MAPP’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is being with my family. It also means to me because I get to play with my cousins and have a good time. Christmas means to me because I get to have my grandmas noodles and I get to celebrate with my whole family. Christmas means to me to me that it is just a fun time. I get to hang with family and my favorite of all time is the presents. I also make get to make cookies and decorating and decorating the Christmas tree because I get to spend time with my mom, dad, brother, sister and dogs and that is what Christmas means to me.
Rylan Elmore
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. Because it is Gods birthday, and I get to spend time with my family and friends. It is my favorite time of the year. I am grateful for everthing I get at Christmas with my family. Christmas is a miracle to me and my family. We love the presents that we get from santa. Because he gives us the best gifts that he gives us. I love Christmas so much cause we get to put up are tree and lights. But that is not what it is all abowt it is a bowt spending time with family, God, and friends. We all love God and family. And we love the presents that we get. We are happy that we get presents. You should be thankful for what you get. We love our school.
Ally
What does Christmas mean to you?
I means to me about over coming the demons and celebrating Jesus and god. Presents maybe good, but family is better. I have one question, How does Germany do Christmas hmmmmmm. Come to our program on Dec. 20th!
Michael Braim
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me? It means to spend time with family that I have not seen in a long time. Even though my parents split and remarried to different people. I still love them the same. And that is what Christmas means to me.
Jordan
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that it is not about the presents. It is all about family. It is not a day named Christmas for the presents the point is for family to spend time together Christmas Day is for good times. Merry Christmas!
Mila Lickteig
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas is like a mirale in a bottle for children because you can wish for anything and theres a 50% chance your getting it. You get to spend time with family, thats the coolest part, my family is usually very nice, so I don’t worry about that. I like Cristmas because of all those things.
Drew
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with your family and friends and family. To have fun put up the decorations and the feeling of putting up the last ornament is amazing. Waking up to snow outside sometime I go outside without a cout. I love this time of year… Merry Christmas!
Clara
What does Christmas mean to you?
What is the mean of Christmas to me? Well Christmas is a time to be joyful and happy. It helps people remember to be grateful for your family and friends. Like for example, decorate the Christmas tree. When I decorate my Christmas tree I feel happy. So what does Christmas mean to you?
Scarlett Quiroz
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means happiness to me. I means joy. I love Christmas, I love seeing the smiles on my family face, I love putting up the Christmas tree. I love Christmas!
Laura
What does Christmas mean to you?
On Christmas I will spend time with my family because they are special to me and Brooklynn because I love my mom, dad and my sister.
Ashlynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with my family and having fun. Opening presents also spending time with my cousins. And driving around looking at Christmas lights.
Morgan
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me bring family and friends together. Christmas also means to have a good day and especially have fun.
Zane
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is decorating the Christmas tree. Also, giving presents to my family members. Another thing it means to me is enjoying chocolate chip pancakes. It also means joy and presents and stockings and elves.
Dawson Elliott
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending money for gifs for my mom and dad. Celebrating when Jesus was born for us. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL.
Braedyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me isn’t just candy canes and presents. It means so much more. Like spending time with family that lives far away and seeing the joy on my families face just makes me happy.
Stule Meade
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family. I love spending time setting up decorations.
Samuel Walania
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means food, family, fun and presents. Christmas is my favorite holiday. Last thing live for food!
Archer
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me? Christmas means to celebrate Yahweh and Jesus and family. Christmas comes after Jesus because his last name is Christ.
Will
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with family and friends. I like opening presents and giving presents. We put up a tree every year. Last year we put up silver and blue ortaments.
Maycie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means a lot. Spending time with my family. Getting presents having fun. I love Christmas. How can Christmas ever get better? We get our Christmas stuff early because my mom can’t wait for Christmas. I like getting my Christmas stuff out, especially putting the star on.
Kase Ball
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with your family and friends. Another thing about Christmas is that you get to open presents. Also, Christmas is you get to decorate the Christmas tree.
Hope
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family. I like to play in the snow with my sister and drink hot cocoa with my family. What does Christmas mean to you?
Kennedy
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family, to eat, and fun.
Hudson Cater
MR. PATRICK’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismas means that I get to spend time with my family and that I get presents. I get to eat yummy food on Chrismas. We always go on vacation.
Adelynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
On Christmas my family comes together and has fun opening presents. We eat food and play together and give joy to family and friends.
Marcus
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with friends and family.
Jet Stuteville
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like seeing family on Christmas. I like making cookies on Christmas.
Seth Zacker
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means Jesus’s Birthday and that he wants his Birthday and everything being jolly. I also think it is a time of the year happiness and joy. That’s what Jesus wanted for everyone on his birthday and he wants it everyday.
Luke Mills
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is joy, spending time with family, making milk and cookies for Santa, and just giving and sharing, everthing good. Praying with on a count down until Chirstmas and Christmas eve, and finding the presents under the tree, shopping, and finding elfs. But Christmas mostly means to me is spending lots of time with family and friends.
Preslei Kelly
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with family and cousins. I love presents but family is more important than presents.
Trinity Greene
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is about, family mainly. While I might like the presents, it’s for family. But then comes the trees to make good memories with family. Then the elves before they leave, mine are Tobby and Fredd. Then the giving gifts and seeing others smile then opening presents. It’s fun and can get a laugh out of you. I remember last year, box after box it just kept going all for $20. And resembols Jesus’s birthday.
Allie Wiegert
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with friends and family. It’s not about at all of the presents it’s about love and laughter with family. I love the Chrismas tree it brings thanks to me and I love the butiful lights.
Austyn DeGrande
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because to me it means love and kindness and it’s family time. And of course it’s Jesuce’s birthday and its just special to me and my family. One time Santa made a scavenger hunt with our gifts. My brother’s we couldn’t find until the next day!!! But one Christmas because my kitten ran off but we found her thank goodness.
Ollie Davis
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is when Jesus was born and that’s special to me. I also love that it’s a time for family. Just there together opening presents by the tree. Christmas to me means loving, caring, and honoring the lord.
Christine Yates
What does Christmas mean to you?
Hi my home is Zane to me Christmas means a time of giving and being thankful for what you have. Don’t be greedy and say “I don’t want that” that is being disrespectful to the people who got you that. Christmas is not about getting gifts it is a time of giving and putting smiles on people’s, and singing Christmas carols to make people happy and put them in the Christmas spirit.
Zane Gonzalez
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me. Christmas makes me feel valued and it helps us stick together. Also, seeing smiles on every ones faces. Maybe listen to Christmas songs and go somewhere.
Trace Offutt
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means that it’s a very special day because it’s Jesus’s birthday and He means a lot to me.
Abby Crawford
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is hanging out with my family, cousins, nana, grammy and grandpa. Also, when opening presents and playing with the new toys I get.
Carter Ufford
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is a time to get together with family and friends. Also, it’s a time to give and receive and a time to celebrate Jesuses birthday. It’s also time for Christmas break at school.
Nolan Youner
What does Christmas mean to you?
I celebrate Christmas by being with my family. I celebrate Jesuses birthday and presents. I also like making cookies.
Elijah Allen
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is celebrating with my family and meeting Santa. You should wish something that is important to you.
Madison
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with my family or listening to Christmas songs and learning about Jesus and when He was born.
Charlotte Reeder
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with my family and celebrating Jesus’s birth.
Livi Douglass
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean to me… Giving to others and celebrating when Jesus was born. Also receiving presents to and spending time with family.
Zoey Doud
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means spending time with my family.
Eli Sparks
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I like abawt Christmas is dinner and setting up the Christmas tree.
Mason
