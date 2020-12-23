SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
LISA CERROS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me christmas means family. when you spend time with your family it makes you feel good you might get presants from them or a treat. But thats not the part that matters to me just seeing friends and family makes me feel good. The best presen I could get is time with my family I don’t know about you but that is what Christmas means to me. I love putting up the tree too. When decorating it my dad lifts me up to put the star on. I always have a Christmas with my family and I always will. I could not imagine a world without them. And that’s why I hope you enjoy the holidays with your family.
Ashlyn Barber
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means I get to spend time with my family and I get thoughtful presents from my family.
Declan R. Bean
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means spending time with family and seeing family that lives far away. It’s about waking up Christmas morning knowing your family is happy to see you. Opening presents with family. Getting a good laugh out of your family. And most of all having fun. You have to know you’re loved. Share your love with other people. Have Christmas candy together. Sing Christmas carals. Go to church with family. Eat a big feast together. Eat cake and pumpkin pie together. Yummy!
Adalyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means presents, Santa, and family.
Seth
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I am thankful for my presents and the stuff that I get for Christmas.
Dacen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I can have fun, joy and spend time with friends and family. I also think it is a time of year where you can go out and give people kindness and cheer people up. Thank you.
Austyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with my family and helping with the Christmas dinner, opening presants with family, making sugar cookies.
Mariah Dillon
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means a happy, joyous, time to celebrate Jesus’ birthday.
Creighton D.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is very important to me. Its not just about the presents, it is about family. You can spend as much time with them and your pets. It is also about Jesus’s birth and love.
Luna Fleming
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means toys, family, and christmas cookies.
Bentley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a holiday and it brings kindness to the whole eath and adults.
Rylee Glauser
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that you get to open presents and get toys and having fun opening presents and playing with your toys and playing with friends and cousins. It is fun opening presents and playing in the snow. It is fun to play in it and you get to spend time with your friends and cousins.
Remi
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me family, friends, and celebrating and it’s not just the presents it’s the knowlege that I know I have a family a strong family and seeing all my friends and family members makes it all better. Thank You.
Karter Hawkins
What does Christmas mean to you?
I feel like it’s a time to celebrate with family.
Zion
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me it’s for friends and family not toys. It’s a time when you get to spend time to play and have fun, a lot of fun.
Dallas
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me the day Jesus was born. That is what Christmas means to me. I know Santa is not real.
Ava Poetter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismas means to me to spend time with family and friends. You get to be joyful and open presents and you get to have a yummy meal with everyone.
Clarabelle
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that at our house we celebrate Jesus’s birthday and we cook and have fun.
Taylor
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means we get to be around family and celebrate the birth of Jesus it means to me that we get to be truly happy with our family. It means snow, snowballs, and sledding.
Kristen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me, not just opening presents. It’s about seeing family and friends, baking cookies with my mom, watching a movie with my family, playing (hide-and-seek) with my friends. Christmas means a lot to me and it should for you too.
Henry
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that it’s Jesus birthday. We get to celebrate his birthday and open gifts. My favorite part of Christmas is decorating with my family. I love eating all the food we get and getting to see my cousins at all the Christmas parties. This Christmas we are going to go to Branson and get a hotel room and go to Silver Dollar City. Christmas is so much fun.
Molly Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me spinding time with my family and being thankful for your Mom, Dad. sisters and brothers being thankful to be with my family. and opening up presents. and most of all eating the food that is mady by your mom or dad cooking the food. I love my mom and Dad for my presents. and food and my family. I am also thankful for the games we play outside or inside and the time where me and my grand pawpaw spend time together.
Xava West
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to be grateful for what you have and to celebrate Jesus’s birthday.
Emmett
STEPHANIE CONNER AND LAURA MCQUINN’S REMOTE-LEARNING CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Chistmas means to me. Chistmas is time for famaily and friends its a holidy full of love I love all the gifts and famaily. that all I love about Chistmas.
Melody Bain
What does Christmas mean to you?
We celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas. I love waking up in the morning and seeing all the presents. I love the snow! Me and my two brothers have snowball fights — it is so so so FUN!
Eva Bray
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me christmas means celebrating the birth of Jesus and spending time with family having fun decorating and enjoying the feel of getting and giving gifts and making cool treats like gingerbread houses that is also why I love christmas so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jayde Carroll
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that we should be happy to give not to get.
Massimo DiMartino
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family and santa christmas is a feeling.
Chloe Eaker
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to have Christmas break. It means I get to spend time with my family. I get cool presents. It’s Jesus’ birthday.
Eleanor Hughes
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means time with family and jesses birth and just to have fun play in the snow makeing snow ice cream just haveing a nice time!
Helena Hughes
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is a day that is all about being with family giving and sharing and being thankful that we have family friends and Jesus it is one of my favorite days of the year.
Elizabeth Manthei
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means family time.
Addison Spurgeon
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means joy spending time with our families and being happy and putting up decorations together and eating together and celebrating Jesus birthday!!!
Lance Sutton
RAMEY MAPP’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean’s to be greatful for my family not my toy’s because Christmas isn’t all about the toy’s or treat’s it is a time to be with your family and celebrate with them.
Chris Thomas
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me by spending time with my family, getting gifts, buying gifts and celebrating the time that Jesus died on the cross. Christmas is my favorite holiday and it is only once a year. Merry Christmas.
Gentry Ward
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means for everyone to be happy that people any type can come together to have fun that nobody should be left out of everything that happens during these times there might be a problem but forget about it think positive nobody should be left out that’s what it means to me.
Caleb Bryant
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means that it is a very speicil day Jusis gives us his birthday presents and just lets us have a day were we cant be mad at someone or sad. I also love Chrismas becouse of all the yummy foods and the great presents. But most of all I love Chrismas becouse I get to spend time with my family.
Kayleigh White
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas feels like the most special holaday every. Christmas is allwas filled with love kindness gifts and you can never forgot about Jeases You allwas have to think about. Jeases when it comes to Christmas and anther thing I cant forget is my family.
Kyrie Gharst
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that it is time to spend with your friends and famle and I love wen we put the christmas tree up! I love the wite snow and when Santa comes!
Jude Mateos
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me to be with my family and to have fun with my family.
Jace Ferrio
What does Christmas mean to you?
A lot it is about Family and friends I love. Presents but i love my loveing home. Also Family Be happy on Christmas cause your elf on the shelf is always watching. All ways also christmas is about God it is God’s Birthday on Christmas Day! Just have a Merry Christmas to you! You know your family will All ways love you and God also Santa! You can play in the snow all day long with your friends.
Sophia McKibbin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that you can spend time with the people you love the most in your live and you can thank the lord for your live you have. Another thing is you can go to your grandparents to have Christmas with them. Another thing is it dosen’t mater about the presents it maters about the lord and your family that you have in your live.
Dalton Perina
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Cristmas means to me is celebrating Jesus’ birthday and having fun with my family. My family puts up a nativity scene to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. Some things I do with my family are: make cookies, hang up stockings, white elephant and best of all open presents! I think Cristmas is the most special time of the year because Jesus’ birth was in December and he made the world!
Finley Heinrich
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means celebrating God’s birthday but, I don’t need presenents to have a Christmas, all I need is my family, my charished memories and, love from everyone around me because Christmas to me is love. Thats all I need to have a Christmas. Thats what Christmas means to me.
Halli Ball
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me christmas means celebating God and your family it’s not just about the presents. It’s the day we should celabrate God’s birth and how we celebrate the giving we celabrate each other christmas to me is celebrating family, friends and God. Christmas is the best time to give and recive other gifts. Christmas is one of the times that’s very important to me and my family.
McKynlee Morris
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean to me like cheerful, delighted, special to me because I like to open presants from Santa or family members. I even like to open presants with family and friends. I like when my friends come visit me and my family on Cristmas. I like to play with my toys or wear cloths I get form Santa or my family or my friends. It also means to me to be nice and fun to play with my toys or play with my family on Cristmas.
Destiny Leigh
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is happyness and the day when Jeus was born.
Caleb McHenry
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a special time where we get to spend time with our family and friends. It means a lot with people who are sick and can’t see thier mom or dad. In power hour once we made blankets for charity, I loved making thouse blankets and I want to do that for Christmas this year. It’s a lot for me and I love celebrating with my family and friends.
Allison Shay
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me feels like the most special holiday. To me because you get to see family and recieve gifts and there is a lot of warmth and baking. It really makes me notice how loved I am and how much you see people. And how they care about you. And the great food that is made and how you get to give gifts. It is amazing when you see their face and their reaction. It is just the best and that is just the best and that is how much Christmas means to me.
Charley Brandt
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that me and my family celebrate Jesus. We have fun and sing songs and open gifts. Me and family will set out cookies for Santa Claus and set out milk for him. To me Christmas is my favrite holiday. My favrite part of Christmas is to celebrate it with my Dads family it is the best. Because we eat dinner there. I also like to put up christmas decorations and put the ordaments up on the christmas tree.
Addy Doherty
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. It means to have fun with my family befor my brothers and my sister leavs to college I will be 12 when my sister leavs to college and shes the yungest so I only have 3 more years of having family time and I have to have as mutch fun and family time with my family.
Jerry Macfarlane
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me a special time when you get to celabrate Jesus! And feel blessed to have a day were you can open up presents and have a joyful time with your family. When I put up a tree it makes me feel good. And drinking hot cocoa makes me relize how lucky I am!
Ava Behrendt
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chistmas make my heart warm. Getting to see frends and family it’s everything I ever want. One of my favorite things about Chistmas is decorating the Chistmas tree. I like to see what decoratons they put like candy canes, cartoon characters or nomal decorations! Don’t get me started on the cookies sorry Santa Claus I’m eat them this year. Now present time I like having presents either toy’s video game’s books I like them. Merry Chistmas and Happ New year.
Hunter Oakley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I get to spend time with my family and friends to celebrate Christmas and do family traditions We also go to my grandmas and grandpas to eat dinner and celebrate with my cousins. It is shurly fun. We also decorate the tree with ortaments and frizy stuff. We take turns each year to see who puts the star on the tree its really fun.
Makadyn Sollis
CHIANN MILLER’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means to have fun. We just meet up whith our family and have a good time. Then we eat Christmas dinner at are grandmas house. then we sing Christmas songs. last we open are gifts. Then the aldalts talk while the kids are opning gifts. Then we all go home.
Chanel
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time where we go to my Grandma and Grandpa’s house. We spend the night at thre house. We get to try our new gifts out the next day. Christmas is a fun day but it only happens once every year. I have to wait a long time.
Eli
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is nice because you get presents and you celearate Jesus. I like Christmas because I get to see my family. I get so many things that I love but I don’t ask for. I’m so happy because I get to share with my friends and family. I just want you to know that Christmas means to celearate with family. Not all familys celearate Christmas and thats ok because thats just what they do. But my family sure does celearate Christmas.
Stella
What does Christmas mean to you?
To be with family and friends. To me Christmas brings me joy. It means to have presents. It means to have family close. It makes me happy.
Karina
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that it reminder me its God’s birthday. Kindness to everyone. It tells me why we celabrate. It means smileing to everyone in our family. It means gifts and diner. The most importent thing is spending time with your family.
Paytin
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means candy and presents. The best part are the presents then the candy. On Christmas Eve all my family members go to my grandma’s house and have a big feast. Me and my older and little brother play football for hours. Then we all go home and go to sleep.
Justin R.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is not presents, lights, and decore. It means speanding time with friends and family. Know I said I do not care for lights and decore but I really do. It makes me so happy and it is so fun. Christmas is a great time of year. Some people may not like winter but I do because of the snow. I love to watch Christmas movies because it is so much fun. What do you think of Christmas? Happy Holidays!
Charlotte Hobart
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me joys. It also means happiness. It means having fun in one snow. It means presents and gifts. Lastly it means family time and with freinds.
Peyton
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas about Jesus and God. I also like giving presents to others. If you think some thing else that’s ok. I just think what I said. You guys can think it’s about like candy and present’s. Also I hope you think it’s about what I said. Hope you guys have a holly jolly Christmas. Good bye.
Paul Drinkard J.R.
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me to love people. Even if they passed. In my family I love to spend time with my mom and dad. Cause I want to spend time with my family befor they pass away too.
Chloe
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me, Christmas means to give, to have joy, and the last three things, to give, to give, and wait did I already say to give? Christmas is a jolly holiday! Jesuss died on the cross for all of us. So that is the meaning of Christmas to me. I love Christmas, and I hope you do to.
Macyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means we are starting a new year. It’s going to be good. We can celerbrate that Jesis was born and santa comes. We open presents. Halloween and christmas are my family holidays. That is what christmas means to me.
Maddy
What does Christmas mean to you?
to me Christmas means everythang. I get to see family. I get to love on family. You get to hang out with family. I love Santa. I bake cookies and milk for Santa.
Shawn
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like to see Santa Clause. Getting presents is fun. Christmas dinner and talking to peaple means a lot.
Travis
What does Christmas mean to you?
It makes me happy when I see all the presents. I wake up at like 6:00 am to see how many presents we get. I like giving Santa cookies. Christmas is awsome I love it. I hope he comes next year.
Jensen Hunt
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me like it is Halloween. I think it is the best holliday. I always look forward to it. I love getting presents. I like going to my cousins house and doing Christmis. I love Christmis.
Avyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmes is mean to make a wish. It means to make snow men. it also means to play video games, to see Chirstmas, and to set lighs up.
Kaden
KYLE PATRICK’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting presents and to celebrate thanks and joy. It’s also the day after my birthday.
Karson Degrande
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family time and you get to play in the snow. You get presents a lot!!!! You get a winter break.
Brody
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me hanging out with family. It also means I might see my dad and make cookies.
Levi
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to be loved, and to be with family. Family is very important to me and Christmas is a time to be with family. They spend the time together on Christmas. Family is love and love is a very special thing to me, and it should be to everyone.
Molly Morris
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is we get to see family and friends! Jesus’ birthday means to be thankful. Last but not least being grateful for who I am.
Avery McDiffett
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a really good holiday coming your way. Christmas is where you spend time with your family and friends. Christmas is the day that Jesus was born.
Faith
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that it’s not about presents it’s about family. It’s also about getting people things and them getting you something. It’s about spending time with family and friends.
Kevin Meyer
What does Christmas mean to you?
You sleep in. You get presents. Santa comes.
Jaedon
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and opening presents. Having a lot of fun.
Jace
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means seeing family and friends. I love my family. I am so excied to celebrate with my family. Christmas is one of the best years ever.
Grace
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to hangout with friends and family. And eating to much food and falling into a food coma. That is what Christmas means to me.
Jade Willard
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me being with my family and waking up excited and happy with my entire family.
Kailynn Kirk
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me… well I celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I also get together with my family. I also get two Christmas’.
Karolynn Lohaus-Fast
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with family and having fun.
Eva Russell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to get to hang out with my friends and family. Eat some good food and play in the snow. My favorite thing is to play football.
Kayden Hendrickson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family gets to unite and have fun. When we go to my grams and pops. When we selebrate JESUS’ birth and the man who made the earth.
Berrett
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that we meet family and celebrate Jesus’ birthday. We can have a Christmas dinner with our family. We can play fun games with family.
Mason Conyers
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me for me it is all about family and the birth of Jesus Christ. I don’t think that Santa is good because he gives you what you want but on that day you should be giving one thing to everyone LOVE.
Rose Simons
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me, I get to spend time with my family. I get to spend time with God. On Christmas it is God’s birthday. We can get presents from Santa and God made Santa. Yay Yay
Abby
MELINDA PITZER’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me Jesus died for our sins and he was put in a tomb and he rose up from Earth to heaven. Know he is watching over all of us. Know we have presents for Christmas. He was the best of all of us. But, the best thing about Christmas is if your with your family it is so amazing and we thank him for it.
Liam Arnold
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family and giving not getting. Each year my family and I watch Christmas movies together and I love it, we allways spend time together and help each other. Each year we also have a big party with family. My grandparents come and my ants and uncles and cousins. We eat dinner and have a fun time. I love Christmas.
Aryah Baldridge
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a holiday where we celebrate Jeasus’ birthday. In our family Jeasus is really special. We also celebrate family and friends. Christmas is really special in our heart. Thats Christmas to me and my family. Its about family and friends not presents.
Lexis Beppler
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is all about spending time with family. You spend time with family and friends. You give and get gifts from other people. Really Christmas is having fun. It’s not all about opening presents. I play games too like Twister, Sorry, Uno, Battle Ships, Clue, and more. All Christmas is about is having fun, playing games, and spending time with family. Just have fun and enjoy Christmas!
Hayden Buck
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with family and to do activities, like baking cookies and putting up dekoriations and watching movies.
Colt Carver
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means to me is to spend time with family and friends. Having Buddy come over (That is my elf on the shelf) telling haw good we are to Santa. Last year he gave me a target in my stocking. We watch Christmas movies and do fun activies like treasure hunt.
Jamin Cox
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with family. Opening and giving gifts to your family. It’s a wonderful time to spend with family. It means to me a time to give. It’s all about giving and doing nice things. To me it’s spending time with my family. There’s lots of ways to celebrate Christmas. It doesn’t matter if you spend all of your money on giving things. Merry Christmas!
Sophia Garrison
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that you get to visit your family members. Maybe you get to go out to eat with them. Maybe you can go get them a present. You might get to go to a special place. I think you might get one of the best present from them.
Reygan Goracke
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me being greatful, happiness and love. My faovirte part of Christmas is love, gifts, songs and family. Christmas is about celebrating and Jesus’ birthday. One morning on Christmas I saw so many presents I almost fainted. I love to open presents and my mom says if you wake up first you can open yours first.
Greyson Griffith-Hizey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me that I can spend time whith family and friends. We can open presents that family gave and we can give presents to family and friends. We can eat food and talk with masks or without it is my family’s choice to or not. To have fun with games aneither things with family. Christmas means so many things to everyone small, tall, nice, mean, poor, rich. It does not matter who he, she, they, them it never maters.
Quinn Giffith-Hizey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a holiday where friends and familes get together and give gifts to people and celibrate the birth of Jesus and joy.
Ethan Horn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means not all about the presents. But to give and give joy and happiness to your loved ones. It means to spread kindness to everyone. Christmas is the date of the birth of our God Jesus.
Wesley Horn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means you get to have a really fun time with family, friends and even some cousins. What it really means to me is once you get to have one day that you get to see everyones smile you get to get presents! I know sume of us kids say that our favorite part about Christmas is seeing family but we all know that our favorit part is the presents. We just want to get the good ones so that is what Christmas really means to me.
Berkley Meinig
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness, joy and to be thankful. When I open a present from my family, Santa or friends I am thankful. Even if you did not get the present you really wanted you still have to be thankful. Like I said when I open a present it brings joy happiness and even love. So if you don’t get the toy that you wanted just be thankful you got a present and the present brought love, joy so Merry Christmas!!!
Emma Ramirez
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with your family. It means to watch Christmas movies. To eat a big feast and to open pretents with your family.
Olive Rocha
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means family, friends and love. It is a day to honor god and those befor us. Remeber it is not about the presents, it is about how we all show that we care. But do not forget to say thank you after you open every present.
Aliana Sparks
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me. It is the best time of the year. People get a long and are nice. There is snow in Paola. You get presents with toys. Families get together and it’s a time where people celebrate.
Gary Storbeck
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with family and friends. It isn’t about getting gifts. It is about giving gifts. It also means making cookies with family and leaving some for Santa. I love spending time with my family. We always watch Christmas movies. I love giving presents to my brother! My brother always loves the presents I give him, and that makes me happy!
Adriana Taylor
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean to me family and friends and joy. It is also about Jesus being born. Christmas is a day of joy. For some people Christmas is all about their family. I hope this tells you what Christmas mens to me.
Carlos Vera
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is, Christmas is about giving presents to family and friends. Most kids think Christmas is about getting gift’s it is a little bit about getting gifts but not the main idea. The main idea is to give gifts and make your family and friends smile. I am excited for Christmas and I love getting presents but not as much as I like giving them to others.
Brooklyn West
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with family. Christmas also means to me giving and receiving gifts. Christmas is my favorite holiday. My favorite part of Christmas is spending time with family. I hope you have an amazing Christmas!
Grant Wilson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with your family and warming yourself by the fire, having hot cocoa and watching movies. It is having memories and remembering each other and fun times. Don’t forget the most important thing: Jesus is having a birthday on Christmas and wish him a happy birthday.
Arim Loving-Leeker
