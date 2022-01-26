Sunflower Elementary fifth-grader Jade Willard was the winner of the school’s spelling bee Friday, Jan. 21, and fourth-grader Kase Ball was the runner-up.
Both students will compete at the Miami County Spelling Bee.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
