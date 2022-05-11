PAOLA — Rain may have canceled Sunflower Elementary’s annual schoolwide bike ride this year, but Kent Schnakenberg’s message about bicycle safety and Type 1 diabetes still rang loud and clear.
Bicycles lined the front of Sunflower Elementary on Wednesday, May 3, for the annual event that typically features a schoolwide bike ride and a visit from Kent Schnakenberg of Team Schnak Cycling.
Schnakenberg travels the country spreading awareness of Type 1 diabetes and raising money for research.
Poor weather canceled the bike ride, but students still gathered in the gym for an all-school assembly — their first since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels good to be getting back to some normal activities,” Principal Staci Wokutch said.
Several teachers and students were wearing bright Team Schnak shirts that feature the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes on the back.
Symptoms include weight loss, tiredness, extreme thirst and frequent urination.
Schnakenberg explained that Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin.
He also had a handful of students from Cottonwood and Sunflower who have Type 1 diabetes join him up front so they could show their insulin pumps and talk about the condition.
Schnakenberg also talked about bicycle safety, including the importance of wearing a helmet.
Sunflower students didn’t let Schnakenberg leave empty handed. The school conducted a coin drive and raised $540.49 to give to Schnakenberg for Type 1 diabetes research.
Third-grader Averly Green was announced as the winner of the bicycle safety poster contest, and she received a brand new bike from Walmart representatives Tyler Balsman and Karen Blanck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.