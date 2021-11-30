PAOLA — “Travel” has been the theme at Sunflower Elementary this school year, and students have been busy creating passports and learning about different cultures across the globe.
One of their educational journeys took them to India, where they studied Indian language, art, food, culture and more.
Speech teacher Jodi Maynard made the experience even more real for her students by bringing in a special guest speaker. Maynard knew that Ashita Patel, who works at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola, is originally from India, and Maynard asked her to speak to her students.
Patel was more than willing to come speak about her culture, and she even wore a traditional Indian outfit for the presentation.
Patel greeted the students with the traditional Indian welcome of “Namaste,” which the students knew from their studies. She explained that she is from the Indian state of Gujarat, on the western coast of India.
The students asked all kinds of questions about Indian culture, and Patel patiently answered each one. The students learned that a decorative dot on the forehead is called a bindi.
They also learned that Hindi is the common language in India, but there really are about 19,000 different languages and dialects practiced throughout the country.
Patel said many people in India are vegetarians, and a common dish is tortillas with veggies, rice and spices. Another popular food item is a triangle-shaped potato treat called a somosa.
Patel said one of India’s major holidays is Diwali, which is a festival of lights celebrated in the fall.
At the end of the presentation, the students were excited to come up and watch a video on Patel’s phone of traditional Indian dancing.
