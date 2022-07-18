OSAWATOMIE — Swenson Early Childhood Center will feature a new playground in the 2022-23 school year.
School administration, staff and sponsors gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony in late May at the school in Osawatomie. The timeline for completion, weather permitting, is August.
The playground will have four areas for play.
Area 1 will include four regular swings. Area 2 will have saucer swings. Area 3 will have a playhouse structure with a roller slide, a climbing wall, a low-to-the-ground tunnel, stairs to climb, benches and storefronts. Area 4 will have an Orb rocker and two types of spinning equipment.
The playground also will feature a canopy and musical play pieces, a trike shed, grass turf in each area, a concrete trike path around the perimeter with a drive-up window, pick-up window, a gas station, and random street signs throughout the entire trike path. There will also be an area with concrete for a basketball goal and ball funnels. There will be a large grassy area for extra space, soccer and other activities.
The estimated cost of the playground is between $200,000 and $250,000, according to the school district.
“Prior to COVID, our building went through KSDE’s Gemini II Redesign process where we were trained for at least a year to identify our building’s specific needs based on information collected from the community, families, needs assessments, surveys from parents and staff as well as our building’s mission and vision statements,” Swenson Principal Andrea Manes said in an email. “We researched and piloted many ideas, collected sufficient data to prove our needs, and determined the necessary means to meet our needs and goals.”
Project sponsors are Lang Chevrolet, Phillips 66, First Option Bank, Webb Hawkins Grant via First Option Bank, Miami County Medical Center, Osawatomie USD 367 Partners in Education, Cloverleaf, ABCreative, USD 367 school district and board of education, Patterson Family Foundation and the Osawatomie High School shop class.
The additional playground will provide all students with the opportunity to incorporate play into their daily schedule at school, Manes said.
“Students who have sensory needs, different disabilities and handicaps, and social-emotional difficulties will have the opportunity to work through concerns, needs and/or emotions while playing on the playground that has seven different modalities of play,” Manes said. “Creating this playground will allow us to work with all students, no matter their needs or ability, through the most effective way early childhood students learn — play. Opening the playground to the community also helps us tie in our goals in partnering with our community and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.