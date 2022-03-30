MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jaden Tatge of Bucyrus has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, according to a news release from the university.
Tatge is a junior in the university’s College of Liberal Arts.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
