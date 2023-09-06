230906_mr_416_budget_01

Louisburg school board members listen to community members speak Aug. 30 during a public hearing regarding the district’s plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate in its proposed budget.

LOUISBURG — Louisburg school board members approved a resolution stating USD 416 plans to exceed the revenue neutral rate, but they are waiting to make a final decision on the district’s budget after listening to several taxpayers speak out during a public hearing Aug. 30.

Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann confirmed that the district’s proposed mill levy for the 2023-24 budget is 48.0, which is a decrease from the current 49.5. He noted that 48.0 would be the lowest mill rate of any school district in Miami, Franklin, Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas and Leavenworth counties.

