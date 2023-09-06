LOUISBURG — Louisburg school board members approved a resolution stating USD 416 plans to exceed the revenue neutral rate, but they are waiting to make a final decision on the district’s budget after listening to several taxpayers speak out during a public hearing Aug. 30.
Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann confirmed that the district’s proposed mill levy for the 2023-24 budget is 48.0, which is a decrease from the current 49.5. He noted that 48.0 would be the lowest mill rate of any school district in Miami, Franklin, Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas and Leavenworth counties.
The mill levy is the rate in which a school district collects property taxes. But even with the reduced mill levy in the proposed budget, the total taxes levied by the district would increase by more than a million dollars due to the increase in the district’s assessed valuation. The school district would receive $10,013,588 in property tax collections in the proposed budget, compared to last year’s $8,882,655.
The school district’s mill levy is actually a combination of multiple mill rates for different funds, one of which can’t be changed. All school districts in Kansas have a general fund mill rate of 20.0, per state statute.
The notice for USD 416’s revenue neutral hearing states that the revenue neutral mill levy for the general fund is 17.054, but the district would not be able to meet that without breaking state statute.
Because of that, the state still considers a school district to be revenue neutral if the mill rates for all of the other funds are revenue neutral.
Biermann said USD 416’s revenue neutral rate for the other funds is 25.364, and the mill rate in the proposed budget for those funds is 28 mills.
The Aug. 30 meeting included two public hearings, the first of which was regarding the school district’s intention to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
Over the course of an hour, multiple residents spoke out against increasing property taxes. Many of them were senior citizens on fixed incomes.
Bob Kirkpatrick raised concerns about the school district’s budget last year, and he was back again during the Aug. 30 public hearing. He was critical of the district’s cost of living (COLA) tax since the district is already getting additional money from the increase in assessed valuation.
He also questioned why property tax dollars are going up even after voters in 2020 approved a $24 million bond for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities.
Former school board member Doug Shane spent several minutes going through line items in the budget that he believes are unnecessary or excessive or at least require more careful consideration.
He also accused the school board members of not spending enough time in open meetings discussing the proposed budget.
“I don’t believe you have a grasp on your spending,” Shane said.
Three Louisburg teachers, Jarrod Worthington, John Reece and Kimberly Payton, stood up for the school board and thanked them for their work on the budget.
“I feel like every dollar has a purpose,” Worthington said.
Kimberly said her husband, John, previously served on the board, so she knows how many hours the board members spend reviewing the budget.
Once the public hearing was closed, the school board members voted unanimously to approve a resolution announcing their intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
A public hearing for the actual budget was then opened, but no community members spoke. The school board members closed the public hearing and announced they will be waiting to take action on the budget until their next meeting Monday, Sept. 11.
