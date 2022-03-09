LOUISBURG — The Louisburg school district is in need of more teammates for its mentoring program.
The Louisburg chapter of the TeamMates mentoring program recently celebrated National Mentoring Month over breakfast pizza, donated by Casey’s, at Broadmoor Elementary and Louisburg Middle School.
Former University of Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy started the TeamMates mentoring program in 1991 in Nebraska. Since then the mentoring program for students in the third through 12th grades has grown to serve thousands of boys and girls across the Midwest, according to the TeamMates website.
TeamMates is not an at-risk mentoring program, said Sara McIntire, TeamMates building coordinator at Broadmoor Elementary where she serves as the school social worker.
“TeamMates believes everybody deserves a mentor,” McIntire said.
The Louisburg school district joined the program three years ago and currently serves more than 35 students who are presently in the fifth, sixth and seven grades, McIntire said. Monica Cabrera, social worker at the middle school, is the TeamMates building coordinator at LMS.
The Louisburg program is in need of more mentors, particularly men, McIntire said.
“We constantly have students that are interested in participating,” she said. “We just want to have as many as we can, so that when students are interested in participating we have mentors that are trained and ready to be matched.”
TeamMates expects a three-year commitment so the mentor and mentee are committing to one another for a minimum of three years. Mentors meet with their mentees once a week, typically during the student’s lunch hour, McIntire said.
TeamMates is a one-to-one, school-based mentoring program. All of the meetings happen on school property.
“The majority of our mentors come in during their student’s lunch time and may play a game together while they eat. It’s usually for about 30 minutes,” McIntire said. “Let’s say a student was in band, they certainly could invite their mentor to the band concert, and because that happens at school that would be appropriate for them to come.
“There are no outside-of-school meetings or even communication on the phone or internet that are allowed,” she said. “That’s a safety piece of TeamMates that is really important to them.”
Dave Tappan, assistant superintendent and a member of the local TeamMates Advisory Council, said he has been a mentor since the program began three years ago.
“For me it has been a great experience getting to spend time with my teammate,” Tappan said. “Our favorite activity is playing UNO, but I get the most out of sharing little life stories with one another. For me, personally, I get more out of hanging out with my teammate than he probably gets from me.”
A person interested in becoming a mentor needs to apply online at www.teammates.org. The submitted application goes through the TeamMates headquarters in Nebraska.
“They run a background check. They call the person’s references,” McIntire said. “And then once they have completed the screening they would contact me and let me know that a new mentor has been screened and is ready to be trained.”
A mentor has to be 18 years of age or older and at least seven years older than their mentee, McIntire said.
Training typically occurs about once a quarter, sometimes more frequently, and lasts for two to three hours.
“Whenever we have a handful of mentors ready to be trained, I go ahead and do a training session,” McIntire said.
The process TeamMates uses to match mentor and mentee is really good, said Diana Moore, director of the Louisburg Recreation Commission who has been a mentor for three years.
“The questionnaires and interview process really works,” Moore said. “My mentee and I have similar interests and life experiences. She may be in seventh grade and me in my 50s, but we are a great match. It’s 30 minutes out of your week, but that investment into the kiddo’s life — and they into yours — is so worth it.”
Moore recommends TeamMates to anyone who is interested in mentoring.
“Each time I am with my mentee, I leave in a better mood than when I arrived,” Moore said. “I look forward to our weekly lunch date.”
The only qualification for a student is they need parent permission.
“Anybody can nominate a student,” McIntire said. “A parent can call me and nominate a student to participate, a teacher can nominate a student, a student can nominate themselves.”
Students also go through a training process, McIntire said.
“It’s much shorter than what mentors go through, but the reason they do that is because TeamMates expects a three-year commitment so mentor and mentee are committing to one another and their time together weekly for a minimum of three years,” she said. “So kids go through a little training just so they know what they are getting into and are able to say, ‘Yes, I want to do that’.”
The mentors and students do not meet during the summer.
Mentors and mentees did not meet face-to-face last year during the pandemic.
“They actually continued to meet throughout last school year, they just did it virtually, but we kind of paused from recruiting mentors and new mentees until we could be back to doing in-person, face-to-face meetings, which we’re doing this year,” McIntire said. “If you’re just meeting (for the first time), it would be really hard to build a rapport just over Zoom.”
Those who couldn’t communicate via Zoom kept in touch by writing letters back and forth or communicating in some way, McIntire said.
“Our mentors and mentees really pushed through it. It wasn’t always easy,” McIntire said. “It was a little challenging, but they kept with it and that was good.”
Becky Golba, a retired educator and administrator, said she and her mentee used Zoom last year.
“This year has been so much nicer being able to meet in person,” said Golba, who is in her third year with the program. “I’ve enjoyed being a part of this program and being able to meet with a student on a regular basis and to be able to get to know her better.”
Golba said she likes that the purpose of the program is to be a caring friend who is supportive of the student, but who is not her teacher.
“That takes a lot of pressure off of both of us,” Golba said. “Sara McIntire has been a great help, especially considering all of the adjustments they’ve had to make with COVID and now with the remodeling (at Broadmoor).”
McIntire said she has received good feedback from students and mentors alike, and is glad they could resume face-to-face, in-school meetings this year.
“So that’s why we’re really wanting to get new mentors and get some new matches going,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.