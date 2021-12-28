PAOLA — Stephanie Conner was looking for a creative way to help her third-grade students at Sunflower Elementary learn about community, and the holiday season provided the perfect opportunity.
Conner started by taking her third-graders to the Paola Chamber of Commerce, where new director Jenna Kelsey talked about many of the businesses in Paola.
Back in the classroom, Conner talked with her students about the function of each business and why they are needed in the community.
The excitement of the students really picked up when they learned they could each pick a local business to build a replica of the building using gingerbread.
Conner said many of the students selected businesses where their parents worked. Tyson Smail built a gingerbread replica of Smail & Associates where his father works, Emersyn Chapman made a gingerbread replica of Paola Family Dentistry because her mom works at a dental office, and Brett Brummer made a gingerbread replica of Paola High School because his dad works at PHS.
By the time the students were finished, the classroom featured a large-scale gingerbread community featuring familiar Paola businesses made out of gingerbread, graham crackers, frosting and hot glue.
“We had a very sweet smelling, sticky classroom these last four weeks,” Conner said.
At the end of the project, each student got up in front of the class and shared their building.
