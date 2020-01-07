PAOLA — Paola USD 368 Assistant Superintendent Tammy Thomasson recently completed the Leadership for Tomorrow class of 2019, sponsored by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB).
Thomasson was one of 26 board of education members and school superintendents/administrators who were recognized during a ceremony Dec. 7, 2019.
KASB’s Leadership for Tomorrow program identifies exemplary board of education members, school superintendents and administrators from across Kansas for the year-long leadership program. Those selected for the program participate in five two-day sessions centering on student achievement, key education issues and leadership skills, according to the release.
Thomasson is a part of the 15th KASB Leadership for Tomorrow graduating class. To date, the program has had 275 graduates, of which 134 were board of education members, 137 were district administrators and four were KASB staff members.
KASB, headquartered in Topeka, serves governing boards and administrators of unified school district boards, community college boards of trustees, area vocational-technical college boards and boards of cooperatives, interlocals and regional service centers. Currently, the association represents 285 school districts and 42 interlocals, cooperatives, service centers, community colleges and technical colleges, according to the release.
