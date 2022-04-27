Alumni activities are right around the corner, with Osawatomie set to celebrate Saturday, May 28, and Paola set to celebrate Saturday, June 4.
The Republic is currently scheduling times for photographers to take class reunion photos, but several classes still have not scheduled a class photo time. Some time slots may fill up depending on the availability of photographers. Classes will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
In order to schedule a photo time, call the Republic office at (913) 294-2311 and ask for Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley, or call him directly at (816) 225-9181.
