PAOLA - When classes resume in the fall, Cottonwood Elementary will have a new principal.
Paola USD 368 officials recently announced that Corey Troast has been named the principal of Cottonwood Elementary for the 2020-21 school year. Troast has worked for the school district for eight years and has served in a number of roles, including physical education teacher, intervention coordinator and Paola soccer coach.
“I’m super excited to work with such a great staff at Cottonwood and thankful to all the people that have helped me along the way,” Troast said after announcing his new position.
In January, former Cottonwood principal Natalie Ball submitted her resignation to the school board due to health reasons. Former Superintendent Judy Welter agreed to serve as interim principal at Cottonwood for the rest of the school year. Welter previously served as principal of North School before Cottonwood Elementary was built.
Ball took over as principal at Cottonwood in 2016 following the retirement of longtime principal Janis Grandon.
