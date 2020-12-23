TROJAN ELEMENTARY
MEGAN BERRYMAN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me and I love unwrapping all of the presents with my family. All of the joy, generosity and happiness just makes me and my family happy. I’m glad that they like my presents, and I really like giving presents to people because it makes me feel good to see their happy faces and when they say thank you. My family is very special to me and I like spending time with them. Baking cookies for Santa with my mom is also fun to do.
Adelynn Clement
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means presents, family, money, giving gifts, happy and watching my cats climb the Christmas tree.
Isaac Manning
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a wonderful holiday, because it is a time to get with your family and open presents ad see all the new toys you got! It is my 2nd favorite holiday.
Mariah Sigurdson
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means giving love, being generous and being there for each other. Spending time with our family and that means a lot.
Druvyn Vaughan
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love getting presents. But being with my family is my favorite. My second is giving to who I love. Third, the food we eat on Christmas.
Cotton Whitaker
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means spending time with friends and family, giving to others, food, and most importantly, Jesus Christ’s birthday.
Khloe Smith-Pride
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. It means family, hope, joy, and friends. Christmas brings people together. That’s why I like Christmas.
Jayson Mysliwski
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spending time with family and friends, and seeing old friends and making new friends. And it is the best time of the year.
Brandon Noland
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family to me, thanking to me, and happiness to me. It means family to me because my sister is in college, my brother has his own house, and I never get to see him. I also means giving to me, because my family helps me with everything and my mom and dad work every day for me, and my family. My mom and dad buy stuff for me and give stuff to me.
Charlotte Lawless
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. Joy, presents, family, giving, Santa, spending time with family, generosity, parents, bringing people together that you love.
Aleigha Lyons
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is that you get to spend time with your family and celebrate Jesus’s birthday.
Grace Tanner
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me joy, fun and hope. I think Christmas is not about the presents. I think it is all about Jesus’s birthday.
Jaxon Durham
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the best because it’s about family and friends. It’s a fun time where family can hang out and play games. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Liecy Rhoades-Briggs
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is family, presents, and food and giving.
Kale Pitts
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with family, giving and being kind! I love Christmas because of what it is about.
Sienna Ortiz
PRESTON SAMUELS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the time to celebrate with your family. Christmas is the day that God was born. Christmas is a time to be nice to your community. Christmas is a time to celebrate with your community.
Izzy Mincher
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the time of year when you can spend time with your family. Before you go to bed do not forget to put cookies and milk on the table for Santa. Put some carrots on the table for Santa’s reindeer. Decorate your tree and when you wake up you will have presents under your tree and the milk, cookies and carrots will be gone! Because Santa has been there.
Bethany Joles
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me., it means I get to spend time with my parents and my brother and sister. You get to open presents and drink hot chocolate. We make cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer. So this is what Christmas means to me.
Samantha Kriesel
What does Christmas mean to you?
I can give presents and get presents. I love to spend time with my family around the Christmas tree. Hopefully it will snow. I enjoy putting up the Christmas tree.
Jolle Buckley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me a time to spend time with family and friends. It means to get into the giving spirit.
Josh Potter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. I get to spend time with my family and my friends. I wish I could spend it with my whole family and my grampa. He just had surgery on his knee, so he won’t make it to visit. Christmas means a lot to me.
Mason Gray
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to spend time with my family and friends. To have fun and have a good time with my family. Christmas is a time to five and take. Merry Christmas.
Abigail Morih
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the best time because to me it means to be happy and cheerful. To be kind, nice, and caring. To decorate the Christmas tree, making cookies for Santa, and getting presents that is what Christmas means to me.
Sophie Spradling
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is a very happy holiday and you can have fun with your family. You can play with your family members. They can get you a lot of gifts and you can have fun with all of your family members.
Kristopher Trout
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to celebrate and spend time with my family and give presents. Second thing, what Christmas means to me is to see my elf Blizerd and sit down with my family and tell what we love about each other and see their faces when they open their presents.
Macy Cutburth
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to be kind because you give some time to see friends and family, and show kindness so like if you could maybe buy them a gift or do a white elephant. It shows kindness.
Michael Morris
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to celebrate, get together and eat food. Also have fun with friends and cousins and open gifts. I have a big question, what do you want for Christmas? If you have been good ask for Covid-19 to go away.
Rachel Willey
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me I get with my family and share presents. Then my sister and I play with our toys. Then I go to my dad’s to open presents. I go back to my mom’s and see if Santa ate my cookies.
Bronx Young
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to celebrate the holidays! Christmas is Jesus’s birthday. Christmas kids have fun. On Christmas you get presents. You are kind. You spend time with your family. You are caring. I love Santa.
Anastasia Gamblin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me a time to get together with family and friends. To celebrate Jesus’s birthday. We all have great time because it’s the most wonderful time of the year. We all have a great time because it’s Jesus’s birthday. We put up the Christmas tree. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Rylee Cook
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me giving away stuff, celebrating Jesus’s birthday and getting presents. Baking cookies and setting out carrots, cookies, and milk for Santa. Getting the feeling that Santa is coming. Waking up to find my elf doing something naughty. Seeing my whole family on Christmas day! Opening presents and toys. Decorating the Christmas tree. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Haven Blackman
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas! My family comes to my house and I open presents with mom and dad. Everyone, I love presents and I get a lot of presents. I love Christmas with my family. Everyone is happy around Christmas.
Caston Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Why Christmas is important to me is because I get to spend time with my family.
Austin
NATALIE MOORE’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think it is the best time of the year because it is the time of the year your family can get together and celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Jackson Rhea
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family like mom, grandma, papa, and aunt, love, giving and fun. I like to bake cookies, pie, and cupcakes. I like the food. I love giving and getting presents. We thank God for our food and family and friends. We always get the dog stuff.
Carter Mason-Willis
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is like a day that I get to see all my family and friends. I like to think of it as the most special day in December. I love Christmas.
Isabella Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means family and celebrating Jesus’s birthday.
Kaylynn Benjamin
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means joy happiness, friends, and family with me. It’s not about presents or all the toys you get. That is what Christmas is about. Give homeless people food and shelter. It’s kind and nice and loving.
Ashlynn Gonzales
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means family, love, Jesus’s birthday and giving presents.
Emma Prasko
What does Christmas mean to you?
Giving, friends, family and food.
Oliver Hayes
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me? To me it means family and friends, joy and fun.
Harley Maupin
What does Christmas mean to you?
For me it does not mean just presents. It means love, joy and spend time with my family because if I did not have all of this, what would Christmas be then? I know it would be Jesus’s birthday. But without my family I would not have love, joy or no family. That is what Christmas means to me.
Taylin Berry
What does Christmas mean to you?
Giving and sharing. Spending time with my family, making gingerbread houses and celebrating Jesus’s birthday.
J. J. Reynolds
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think that Christmas is good for friends and family to spend time with each other. If we don’t, then where is your Christmas Spirit? You should be thankful of what you get. Like family, clothes and food. Christmas should mean everything to everybody in the world. That’s what I think of Christmas.
Cory Turner
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means hanging out with family members and buying Christmas gifts and celebrating Jesus’s birthday and giving gifts for homeless like clothes, beds, houses, blankets, food, water, money, refrigerators, curtains, pillows, shoes, and everything a house needs. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Jazzmyn Shell
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me: Opening gifts with family, joy and happiness. Seeing family and friends. Seeing family and friends. Helping my dogs open presents. Have a good Christmas and Happy New Year!
Tinnley Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
East some food. Opening presents. And do new year celebration. And funs things. Celebrate God.
Noah Lo
LAUREN WOOD’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me when you spend time with your family and friends you laugh and play, open presents together. You eat together and just have fun. We do secret Santa like last year.
Peyton Minckley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that I can look forward to going to Great Wolf Lodge. Well this year usually I go to a motel but Covid-19 ruined it. So I also think it means I get to spend time with my family and time for songs and joy.
Tristen
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means a reward you earn from good grades. Christmas also means being a good child to earn presents and good things. My tradition for Christmas is usually just presents and on Christmas eve we make cookies and eat some of them and save the rest.
Mekatl Sechrest
What does Christmas mean to you?
Well Christmas means a lot to me. I like to open presents and I hang out with family.
Damian Razo
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is fun for me. I love being around my family. I also love playing with new present on Christmas day. My brothers and I hang out all day. Being around people I love makes me most happy. Eating Santa left over cookies makes me so happy. Christmas means love and joy.
Braden Ballou
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with family. We open presents together. We have dinner with my family. We end Christmas by playing with our new toys.
Blaine
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me is me and my family do white elephant and play hide and go seek. We usually eat turkey with a fire and open our presents. To answer your question, to me it is about family.
Hayden
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family to me. It is the best holiday. But the best part is the tree. The tree glow up the light is great.
Ayden
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy and family. Christmas is fun. I get to see my family. When I see my family it is not always on Christmas though. Me and my family always go to my Grandma’s and grandpa’s house because they have a really big yard. That is what Christmas means to me.
Evelyn Feldkamp
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family traditions. Sometimes we do white elephant. Our family always does a song before we eat. The song is always a Christmas carol. To end the night we have a fire and make smores.
Sauyer
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is mostly family! I mean I do love the presents and food. For breakfast we usually eat like bacon or pancakes. What Christmas also means to me is seeing the elf on the shelf. And that’s what Christmas means to me.
Alivia C.
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to spend time with my family and open presents. Most of the time I get slime and clothes. My brother gets PS4 controller and hoverboard. And after we open presents we eat potato and cheese soup.
Carter Lucas
