TROJAN ELEMENTARY
MEGAN BERRYMAN’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean family and frends on Christmas I go with my mom and dad to my grampas hoses and eat lunch or dinner then after that we open Christmas don’t mean more then speheding time with my famey and frends.
Dakota Scarbrough
What does Christmas mean to you?
I get to spend time with my hole family. We all meat up at my grandma and grandpa’s house. And eat brectfist thin open presint’s. Then we hang out then we eat diner. Then we get to play with are toys. The I get to play kick ball with the hole family. Then the winer gets to dump cold water on them. Then we get to watch a move. Then we go home and go to my mom’s side of the family and have more presint’s. Then we just hang out and watch a move.
Kasch Minckley
What does Christmas mean to you?
I’t spenbing time with your famly. And singing Christmas carols. Giving cookes and milk for Santa. And put up the Christmas tree. I’t is also fun to opin the presents. And I eat Chrstimas dinner and spend time time with your grama and grampa. And whin you opin your presints you might get close and amazing toys and I love toys a lot and I go to the mull. And I get my grama and grampa presints. And my mom and dad and brothers.
Zoey Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is fun. Geting cool new toys. I for Christmas I have dinner. Sometimes my family go mer to wi git Christmas decorations is fun! Sometimes my cusins come over.
James Gibson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy times for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday that is what Chrsitmas mean’s to me and should mean to you.
Cris Madrigal
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is fun. You can spend time with your fiamy and it is fun to open presents. It is a surprise to open presents. We usually have good food. Sometimes my cousins come to visit.
Trenton Woverton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with family and makeing cat toys for my cat. Eating mashed potatoes and turkey. Playing with my little sister and play with my big bother and little bother. Making presents for my family. Watching moves together as a family. Snuggleing with are kittens and playing with kittens thats what Christmas means to me.
Willa Mollett
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means getting together and having fun getting and giving each other Santa’s giving the toys. Telling Santa want for Christmas. Moving in the snow making memorys with family. Drinking coco. Snugling in blankets together. Waching Christmas moves together. Puting up light’s, dceorateing trees putting up Christmas decorations. And love.
Awerie Cox
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means having fun. A lot of people come to my house for Christmas and it is vere fun. In the morning we open presents and have breakfist. It is vere fun having friens and family. Even if we only have me, my sister, my mom and stepdad it is still fun. So Christmas is all about having fun.
Elise Boyzanquet
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismas is about family friends love and games and happness. It is about fun family time together. Opening presents the fun of seeing what everyone else got. Eating Christmas dinner playing charades/cards/monopoly with your family.
Brayden Browning
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family, friends. Christmas means giving not just getting. It means sharing and beeing you. It means beeing happy and joyful.
Vanessa Wood
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas opin present and haveing fun inviting friends have family and pets. Santa is real because he is not fake.
Wesley Erick Lee Jackson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a fun and happy holiday to spred all happness and kindness. It is fun to give to people who don’t have gifts for Christmas. You share kindness and happness. The people are relley greatful for their gifts because they sometime don’t have gifts for Christmas. Lots of people want gifts for Christmas. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Sayge Madden
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family God and friends. To some people Christmas means presents and toys. But that is not what Christmas is all about. It means family and God mostly God because Christmas is God’s birth day so you should have fun on Christmas but still be thankful that day is here. That’s all. Have a good day.
Madalynn Raemayes
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me that we get presets you can get mony spend time with parots no school off sleep new tows new gaming cosols. Candy canes new football going to the mall.
Sal Ortiz
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means so much to me. It’s because I get to spend time with my family and friends. Nothing can beat family, friends, and god.
Tyler Stookey
NATALIE BERGLUND’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means to me spending time with family, friends, opening presents, decorating with people you love. And giving presents to everyone and family members or nephew you have or grandpa and grandma. And of course have fun like you can bake cookies and make biscuits and gravy. You can decorate your house and tree and watch the grinch movie and don’t forget the hot chocolate and bake brownies. And go see Santa Claus in the mall and in the morning presents and gifts will be there under the tree for you and your family. Merry Christmas!
Natalie Meyer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means my birthday to me because I was born on Christmas day. I love decorating with my family. We have a tradition where we have a movie marathon, we watch all three Home Alone movies! Last year we baked brookies, brookies are brownies. Cookies we back them in a muffin form. We baked three for Santa and like twenty one for us! When we go play in the snow we make snow forts if the snow is hard enough. When we come in side from our battle we make hot choclat.
Jacklyn Kimerer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is like spending time with family and exchanging gifts. I love doing secret Santa. When Christmas time comes around I feel like God and Jesus is looking down at me and everyone else. I love Christmas movies so much but my favorite two are Home Alone and the Grinch. I really like putting ordamints on Christmas trees. I love Christmas because you wake up in the morning and your having so much fun.
Charly Kobe
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me because I like family time and going places with them because I love my family a lot. I love decorating and exra dize with them. I like Santa Claus because he gets me presents and I love to play with them because I want them. I say thank you Santa because he gets the gifts I want. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Jasper Owen Windier
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean to me is getting whit family. And decorating the Christmas tree and getting presents and hanging up light and going to seeing Santa and Mrs Clause getting to see the Star light up on the tree going to my gramas and watch the Grinch and Home Alone and all of the other Christmas movies and making snowmen the best of all getting hot chocolate and making Christmas cookies and having Jolly in all and going with frends and taking Christmas pictures. Have a good Christmas! Marry Christmas!!!
Willow Johns
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family time giving and not getting. It means I get to see my niece and nephew. I get to make presents for family and buy presents for family. Christmas means fun traditions like some for us is decrating the Christmas tree and begging for hot chocolate. We going to my grandpa and grandmas house. We do a nether trdishin like bacing Christmas cookies.
Peyton Schlesener
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with my family and setting up the Christmas tree and I get to eat the left over candy cane’s that could not fit on the tree. And get to open presents on Christmas day. And playing in the snow making snow angels and throwing snow balls at my brother and sisters. And then after that we get hot coco and bake Christmas cookies.
Awnesty Byers
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get to see my grandma. On Christmas Eve I get to watch a movie with my mom. On Christmas I like to drink hot choclate. On Christmas Eve we have a tradition that I get to open one present from my mom and we drink hot coco and watch a movie. I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. Christmas doesn’t mean just opening presents, it means spending time with your family.
Kylynn Lane
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is a time to get together and have a wonderful time together. You get presents and give presents eat candy cane’s and have a good time. You also spend time together and just have fun. You can play in the snow. You can sled down hills. I love this holliday. It is fun to spend time with your family and have a good time.
Evante Jackson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Giving presents to my family and putting a smile on their face. First, we have a tradition to eat breakfast chocolate biscuits and gravy. And then we open the gifts.
Raiden Irvin
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with your family. I love decorating the Christmas tree. Drinking hot chocolate is my favorite thing to do after playing in the snow. I like to hang out with my cousin and exchanging gifts. I love to watch the Grinch on Christmas eve. I like to eat a Christmas meal. This is what Christmas means to me.
Maggie McLean
What does Christmas mean to you?
I get a lot of presents. I get to see more family members. I get to go sleding. I get to see my go-cart drift. I use my sled down the slide.
Benjamin Streeter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas mean to me it mean’s family and love not all presents. It also decorating and giving. And snow.
Emerson Bradshaw
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means I get to visit my grandparants and see my uncle. I also get to open presents and spend time with family.
Addyson Guss
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas doesn’t just mean a good snow football game in the yard. To me it means getting to have time with my family and a good football game with a bad ref.
Max Burchett
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that I get to spend time with family members. I think it’s fun to watch people unwrap gifts. I also think it’s fun to wrap presents. Of corse it’s fun to decorate the tree. I like to open up gifts too. I mean who doesn’t. It’s also fun to decorate the house.
Josh Backer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means happiness and free gifts. Also to me it means eating all the candy canes on the Christmas tree. Christmas to me also means eating all the candy I get.
Dodge Ogden
PRESTON SAMUELS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means hanging out with family. It means presents and gifts. It means get to see my aunt. It means maybe snow angels. It means waking up super early.
Carson Slayman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is a time of the year that your family all comes together to eat, to have fun, to get presents, and enjoy how pretty it is outside. You get presents some big, some small, some tall and some short. Well that’s basecally what Christmas means to me it’s a time were you have fun and be happy. It’s also the day Jesus was born. It’s were we celebrate Jesus’ birthday.
Hiram Fowler
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think everyone should have Christmas and have lots of presents under a Christmas tree. Also, decorating for Christmas gets you into the spirit.
Jeff Wolkens
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with my family and having fun. I like the presents but like my family more. Because it is not about time. About your family and friends.
Tavian Young
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means where you spend time with family and friends. Where friends and family come together and hang out and give presents to others. And you eat meals together. And that is what I think Christmas means.
Zariah Nash
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and giving presents. Santa will come to my house to give presents. Build snowmen and snow angels. Making cookies for Santa and reindeer. Food for reindeer.
Randall Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Well I love Christmas because I get to open presents with my family.
Holly Mickel
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means happiness and fun times. Where you get to hang out with family and presents and talk about what you get. Eat delicious food you get to eat, if you make some food and enjoy a movie. Including drinking some hot chocolate to enjoy that’s what Christmas means to me.
Kayden Kreibler
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chritmas means to me it’s a special month to me. It’s when my family meets. Every year we go to my grandma’s house.
Drighton Cyr
What does Christmas mean to you?
I think Christmas means you have fun with your family and get together. I also think Christmas means you drink hot chocolate and watch Christmas movies together.
Sofia Murray
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with my family because everyone goes to a house and we all spend time together. I love everything about my family they make time for me and play games with me. Thats what Christmas means to me.
Alieza Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to hang out with family and friends. The big dinner we have together waking up to open presents.
Jordyn Zaman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family, presents, and to be together as a family. It means to have fun.
Emilie Shipps
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means: family, Jesus, waking up in the morning excited. Getting my mom to wake up for presents.
Cooper Damion
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means that we spend time together and have fun opening gifts. It also means to me that we have a baby’s 2nd Christmas. That’s what it means to me.
Cade Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the time of year where family gets together, have fun, sing songs, and open Christmas presents. I enjoy my Christmas traditions because we hide a Christmas pickle the day before Christmas Eve and the first person to find the pickle ortament gets to open one present by choice on Christmas Eve morning. I think everyone should love Christmas. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
Hannah Sampson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because it is a good holiday. Christmas is my favorite holiday. On Christmas you can see family. On Christmas you get presents.
Brayden Boands
What does Christmas mean to you?
To spend time with family, and have fun. Play with new toys!
Bentley Kratzbery
What does Christmas mean to you?
Is my family. I love it whin my grandparents come over and give us presents sometimes my cousins come over too: we also get a family pictures done. I like to right a letter to Santa. He gives us orange candy. We mak cookies for Santa together.
Paisley Conner
LAUREN WOOD’s CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is a time of the year to see family and frends. I thank that presents are fun to but family is even better. I like to see my grama and papa. They have a big Christmas tree.
Katherine
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family coming to have fun. Opening the gift and show everyone. Playing games with family like battel ship and other games two. Having a big meal with famliy. Tell a lot of story, then going to sleep. This is what Christmas mean to me. Have a good Christmas.
John
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means whats most magic in the day. This is my perspective of what Christmas means. It mean like if you did a Christmas exchange you get one present each but you should be grateful for each and every present you get. Christmas is a very special and magical day of the year where the Christmas lights are on and everyone is singing Jingle Bells and drinking hot choclate. But whats really special is spending time with my family. Merry Christmas!
Kendalynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Waking up everyone and opening up presents then playing with them and then playing outside and going back inside and drink hot cocoa. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Cletus
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is a time to give and have fun with famly and frends. Also it’s a time to spread cheer.
Barrett
What does Christmas mean to you?
It about thanks to Jusus and not all presents. But its about family and thanks more than presents. But it dose have to do some with presents.
Shelby
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I think Christmas is about spending time with your loved ones not the presents. We have to put out cookies for him because he gets hungry. Little kids think it is all about presents and teens don’t relly even like. But it is about onering Jesus. That is what I think Christmas is about.
Eduardo
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means family, friends, and mostly God. The Holy Spirits birthday. And every year my family goes to a lake and I feel good. Then we have dinner and say our favorite parts. My sister says presents. I say … family. I love to worship our Holy Father on Christmas Day.
Charlie Isbell
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas becuse I get to hang out with family and frinds. I also like that everybody is greatful and nice. Nobody is very nice and gratful what they get and have fun decorating. It just means so much to me. I hope just can’t explane it. I hope you like it.
Ady
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with others and family. Like we tack turns opening presents. I also get my family presents. We have fun like leave carrots and cookies and milk. Carrots are for the reindeer. The cookies and milk are for Santa. Christmas is my favorite holiday. That is what Christmas means to me.
Kaitlynn
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and playing fun games with my family. If me and my brothers clean our room we get to open one of the presents that our parents rapped. We get to open them early.
Maverick
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Chrismas means to me is that it is about family and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Another thing that Chrismas means to me is that it is not about presents. Its about giving not getting and its about love.
Easton H.
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me it means spending time with family and friends and having a fun and good time.
Liam
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean’s family, hot coca, snow and presents. It also mean’s I get new stuff but not tons of new stuff. But only just 5 things we want and need.
Lee
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means giving and celibrating Jeuses birth day with family. I love Cristmas because I get toys, food and get to bake cookies and snuggle. That is why I love Cristmas.
Easton
